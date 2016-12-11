Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    BHS fall musical "Anything Goes" earns awards

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:45 a.m.
    Pictured from left to right are Bennet Aube, technical director; Mitchell Shaw who played Billy Crocker; Emily Bergeron who played Reno Sweeney and Holly Nelson, musical director. (Submitted photo)1 / 2
    Pictured is in the student orchestra with directors Derek Wickum, Seth Freundschuh, musical director Holly Nelson and student director Jacob Caliri. (Submitted photo)2 / 2

    The Bemidji High School fall musical "Anything Goes" recently received awards announced by the Hennepin Theatre Spotlight Trust. The awards are:

    • Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role

    • Mitchell Shaw as Billy Crocker

    • Emily Bergeron as Reno Sweeney

    • Outstanding Student Orchestra, directed by instructors Derek Wickum and Seth Freundschuh. The pit orchestra includes the following students: Hannah Mueller, Danielle Baratono, Nicole Jensen,Noah Leinen, Sophia Turner, Ashdyn Blomberg, Martie Enger, Brent Ekstrom, Olivia Carlson, Chloe Kniefel, Trevor Loewe, Sophie Warrick, Adam Hogquist, Lara Hicks, Josiah Bakke, Nikolai Kivi, Maggie Brown, Katya Kivi, Margaret Snyder, Madison Brogren, Korben Ward, Ben Giles, James Palmer, Kierra Shegrud and Amber Younggren.

    Explore related topics:entertainmenttheaterBemidji High SchoolTheaterhennepin theatre spotlight trust
    Advertisement
    randomness