BHS fall musical "Anything Goes" earns awards
The Bemidji High School fall musical "Anything Goes" recently received awards announced by the Hennepin Theatre Spotlight Trust. The awards are:
• Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role
• Mitchell Shaw as Billy Crocker
• Emily Bergeron as Reno Sweeney
• Outstanding Student Orchestra, directed by instructors Derek Wickum and Seth Freundschuh. The pit orchestra includes the following students: Hannah Mueller, Danielle Baratono, Nicole Jensen,Noah Leinen, Sophia Turner, Ashdyn Blomberg, Martie Enger, Brent Ekstrom, Olivia Carlson, Chloe Kniefel, Trevor Loewe, Sophie Warrick, Adam Hogquist, Lara Hicks, Josiah Bakke, Nikolai Kivi, Maggie Brown, Katya Kivi, Margaret Snyder, Madison Brogren, Korben Ward, Ben Giles, James Palmer, Kierra Shegrud and Amber Younggren.