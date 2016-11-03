"It's fun because we already have kind of a relationship, that is, a nanny in charge," said Clara.

The mother and daughter duo are two of the main roles in Bemidji Community Theater's upcoming production of "Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical."

The musical, based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 at the Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave NW. Cost $12 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.

The cast, which includes 41 people, is a combination of adults and children, who all have mastered the spelling of "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Along with the musical, the theater has also been hosting a "Mary Poppins Spelling Bee." The second written round will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the oral final round will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Chief Theater.

If you go...

What: Bemidji Community Theater's "Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical"

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20.

Where: Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave NW.

Cost: $12 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.