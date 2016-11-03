Search
    Pop in to see 'Poppins': Bemidji Community Theater to stage ‘Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical’

    By Maggi Stivers Today at 7:04 p.m.
    Pictured on the stairs are Mary Anderson who plays Mary Poppins and Chuck Deeter who plays George Banks in the Bemidji Community Theater’s upcoming production of “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical.” Standing from left are Tim Pinkerton who plays Michael Banks; Julia Montebello who plays Mrs. Banks; Clara Anderson-Cameron who plays Jane Banks and Robert Saxton who plays Bert. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 3
    The cast of Bemidji Community Theater’s “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” features 41 actors, a combination of adults and children. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    Mary Anderson, playing Mary Poppins, gives medicine to Renae Spangler playing Miss Anderson during “A Spoonful of Sugar” song as Tim Pinkerton playing Michael Banks and Clara Anderson-Cameron playing Jane Banks watch. Bemidji Community Theater’s production of “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 at the Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave NW. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI—While on stage acting as Mary Poppins and Jane Banks—Mary Anderson and Clara Anderson-Cameron—don't have to try very hard.

    "It's fun because we already have kind of a relationship, that is, a nanny in charge," said Clara.

    The mother and daughter duo are two of the main roles in Bemidji Community Theater's upcoming production of "Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical."

    The musical, based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 at the Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave NW. Cost $12 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.

    The cast, which includes 41 people, is a combination of adults and children, who all have mastered the spelling of "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

    Along with the musical, the theater has also been hosting a "Mary Poppins Spelling Bee." The second written round will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the oral final round will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Chief Theater.

    If you go...

    What: Bemidji Community Theater's "Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical"

    When: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20.

    Where: Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave NW.

    Cost: $12 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.

    Maggi Stivers

    Maggi Stivers is a Multi-Media Journalist at the Bemidji Pioneer. She covers art and entertainment in the Bemidji area. She is a 2013 Bemidji State graduate majoring in mass communications with a minor in sociology. Contact her at (218) 333-9790 or mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com.

    mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9790
