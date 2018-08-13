Evrod Cassimy, a news anchor for WDIV-TV, shared the news in a tweet Monday morning.

"I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I'll have more details as I'm allowed to release," the tweet read.

Hours later, Cassimy tweeted another update on Franklin’s condition saying: “Just got a chance to speak to Aretha Franklin. She is resting and surrounded by close friends and family.”

Franklin, 76, last performed publicly in August 2017 at Philadelphia's Mann Center. Her most recent performance was Nov. 2, 2017 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York, according to the Detroit Free Press. In March 2018, Franklin canceled two concerts that were scheduled in New Jersey.

In 1979, Franklin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and had her voiced declared a Michigan “natural resource” in 1985. In 1987, Franklin became the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2005, Franklin was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President George W. Bush. In her storied musical career, Franklin has won an astounding 18 Grammy Awards, 11 of which were in the category of "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance."