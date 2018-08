Frank Sagle was recently honored at the Senior Activity Center with a plaque to thank him for “many years of playing and singing country music and organizing the jams at the senior center every Thursday.” Duena H. Bundy and Randy Hannabolt presented the award. Submitted photo.

Frank Sagle was recently honored at the Senior Activity Center with a plaque to thank him for "many years of playing and singing country music and organizing the jams at the senior center every Thursday." Duena H. Bundy and Randy Hannabolt presented the award.