Mary Bue to perform during Mississippi Music
BEMIDJI—Mississippi Music will present musician Mary Bue from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, on the waterfront at Paul Bunyan Park. The Minneapolis Star Tribune listed the Minneapolis-based rocker as recording one of the Best Local Albums of 2015 and 2017. With comparisons to Liz Phair and other independent women singers, Bue's songwriting and vocals are refreshingly approachable, a press release said.
Food trucks will be on site as well as a beer garden for those 21 and older. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket. In case of rainy weather, signs will be posted near the venue directing concertgoers to Brigid's Pub, at 317 Beltrami Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.
The remaining schedule for Mississippi Music is:
► July 18: Actual Wolf
► July 25: The Woodpicks
► Aug. 1: No concert, Dragon Boat week.
► Aug. 8: Trapper Schoepp
► Aug. 15: Jillian Rae
► Aug. 22: The Christopher David Hanson Band
► Aug. 29: Known Only Locally (in memory of local writer and musician Jim Miller)