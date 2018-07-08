Mary Bue to perform during Mississippi Music

Food trucks will be on site as well as a beer garden for those 21 and older. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket. In case of rainy weather, signs will be posted near the venue directing concertgoers to Brigid's Pub, at 317 Beltrami Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

The remaining schedule for Mississippi Music is:

► July 18: Actual Wolf

► July 25: The Woodpicks

► Aug. 1: No concert, Dragon Boat week.

► Aug. 8: Trapper Schoepp

► Aug. 15: Jillian Rae

► Aug. 22: The Christopher David Hanson Band

► Aug. 29: Known Only Locally (in memory of local writer and musician Jim Miller)