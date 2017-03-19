Bemidji Symphony Orchestra presents 'Celtic Legends'

The remainder of the program takes a cue from the Celtic themes of the Rouse Concerto and features spirited Irish music, such as Percy Grainger's "Molly on the Shore" and John Philip Sousa's "Circus Galop" from The Irish Dragoon, according to a release.

Also on the program is the tone poem, "The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Kahn" by Charles Griffes. The piece is based on the poem "The Ballad of Kubla Khan" by Samuel Taylor Coleridge and will feature a guest conductor, Hannah Schendel, from St. Paul. The concert is sponsored by First National Bank of Bemidji.

Tickets are available at the door, in advance at Lueken's Foods North and South or online at

brownpapertickets.com. Cost is $20 adults, $15 seniors, 62 years of age or older and $10 for college students with identification.

K-12 students are admitted free. Doors open for seating at 2:30 p.m.