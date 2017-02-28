Slayer to start summer tour in Bemidji

Tickets will be available through www.ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the Bob Lowth Ford Ticket Pickup Windows. VIP packages available at www.slayer.net/tour.

The six-week tour will feature several shows with all three acts or just Slayer and Lamb of God. The group also plans to play several multi-band music festivals.

"As metal tours go, this is the one that your fellow metal heads will be bragging about if you miss it!," Slayer's Kerry King said in a press release. "Not very often I get to go on tour where we are all friends to start. That being said, the potential for greatness at these events is mind blowing. I look forward to being a part of it, and hanging with old friends—bands as well as fanatical fans!"

Slayer has been a dominant name in the hardcore, thrash metal scene for more than 30 years. Slayer is one of the bands mentioned as one of "The Big Four" when it comes to thrash metal, the others being Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax.

Slayer has been nominated for five Grammy awards for Best Metal Performance, winning twice, in 2007 for "Eyes of the Insane" and 2008 for "Final Six." The band has sold well more than 5 million albums in the U.S. alone, and also is very popular internationally.

In 2013, one of the founding members of the group, guitarist Jeff Hanneman, passed away. Guitarist Gary Holt of Exodus has been playing with Slayer since, and in September 2015, the band released its 12th studio album, "Repentless."

Lamb of God is a platinum-selling heavy metal band that also has been nominated for several Grammy awards in Best Metal Performance and also has won several awards for its live shows.

Behemoth is an extreme metal band from Poland that formed in 1991. In 2014, the band released its 10th album, "The Satanist."