    A trio of tunes: 3 BHS musical groups selected to perform at convention in Minneapolis

    By Maggi Stivers Today at 5:51 p.m.
    Bemidji High School Symphonic Wind Ensemble trumpets rehearse Wednesday afternoon in the BHS auditorium. The Wind Ensemble, along with the A Capella Choir and Symphony Orchestra, will perform Friday at the Minnesota Music Educators Association’s Midwinter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Bemidji High School A Capella Choir members sing Wednesday afternoon during rehearsal in the BHS auditorium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    The Bemidji High School Symphony Orchestra rehearses Wednesday afternoon in the BHS auditorium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI—Bemidji High School's A Capella Choir, Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra are no strangers to performing concerts.

    But Friday, Feb. 17, they will make history as each group will perform at the 2017 Minnesota Music Educators Association's Midwinter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

    The three groups will perform back to back beginning at 2:30 p.m., sharing a 60-minute time slot.

    "We were all selected individually but since the whole department is going, they put them on one hour to kind of feature the whole district," said Chris Fettig, BHS choral director.

    The clinic, an annual gathering of music educators from around the state, features workshops, seminars and performances from a variety of schools.

    Derek Wickum, BHS band director, said it's quite the honor for BHS to be sending three groups to the event.

    "It's a pretty big deal—this is your convention, for your profession, so you're going down to perform for people who also do this for a living," he said.

    Having three groups from one school perform is a rare occurrence for the clinic, and has only happened a handful of times, BHS directors said.

    "I'm really excited that we get to showcase all of these kids, because a third of them do more than one (group) and they get to do a little bit of everything instead of just having one of the groups," said Seth Freundschuh, BHS orchestra director.

    Each musical group, which will perform for approximately 15 minutes, hopes to make an impression at the state level.

    "It's just a reflection of the incredible arts that we have in our whole community. We have always had a real strong music programs through our district and at the college and strong theater arts and visual arts," Fettig said.

    Maggi Stivers

    Maggi Stivers is a Multi-Media Journalist at the Bemidji Pioneer. She covers art and entertainment in the Bemidji area. She is a 2013 Bemidji State graduate majoring in mass communications with a minor in sociology. Contact her at (218) 333-9790 or mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com.

    mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9790
