But Friday, Feb. 17, they will make history as each group will perform at the 2017 Minnesota Music Educators Association's Midwinter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The three groups will perform back to back beginning at 2:30 p.m., sharing a 60-minute time slot.

"We were all selected individually but since the whole department is going, they put them on one hour to kind of feature the whole district," said Chris Fettig, BHS choral director.

The clinic, an annual gathering of music educators from around the state, features workshops, seminars and performances from a variety of schools.

Derek Wickum, BHS band director, said it's quite the honor for BHS to be sending three groups to the event.

"It's a pretty big deal—this is your convention, for your profession, so you're going down to perform for people who also do this for a living," he said.

Having three groups from one school perform is a rare occurrence for the clinic, and has only happened a handful of times, BHS directors said.

"I'm really excited that we get to showcase all of these kids, because a third of them do more than one (group) and they get to do a little bit of everything instead of just having one of the groups," said Seth Freundschuh, BHS orchestra director.

Each musical group, which will perform for approximately 15 minutes, hopes to make an impression at the state level.

"It's just a reflection of the incredible arts that we have in our whole community. We have always had a real strong music programs through our district and at the college and strong theater arts and visual arts," Fettig said.