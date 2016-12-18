The same thing can be said today, although now he is in charge. Wickum has been the Bemidji High School band director since 2001.

A career in music became apparent to him during his senior year in high school. He dropped a study hall course to enroll in the freshman band.

"I taught lessons and I got to do a bit of filing of music and I did a little bit of minor conducting and those kinds of things," he said. "I think I'm going to do this, I'm going to go to school for music."

He enrolled at Concordia College in Moorhead and focused on music education. Following graduation, Wickum applied for several teaching positions.

"I applied for a number of jobs and got offered jobs at three smallers schools," he said.

He turned down the positions hoping to find a role at a larger school that would allow him to teach a few grades, rather an a kindergarten through 12th grade music position.

He survived by working at Dayton's Department Store and subbing at various schools in the Fargo-Moorhead area. With the help of Concordia College job placement, Wickum had scheduled an interview at for the band director position at Northome Schools.

"I went up there for the interview and he hired on the spot," Wickum said. "It was a small school and I was like, at this point I can't turn this down, you gotta start working some time."

Wickum worked for Northome Schools for eight years before taking on the role of Bemidji High School band director in 2001.

Wickum leads three different bands during the school day as well as working with the pep band, pit orchestra for the musical, marching band and jazz bands.

"My favorite part is just listening to them (the students) progress as they do, their literature, their sound; it progresses and it's fun to hear that," he said. "I think all kids really enjoy music, you just have to give them them the opportunity to experience it."