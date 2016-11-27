Barnard is a recent graduate of BSU and is currently enrolled as a graduate student at Florida State University studying vocal performance under the direction of Dr. Chuck Chandler. He has been seen on stage performing opera, recital, and choral works, including the roles of Tamino in W. A. Mozart's "The Magic Flute" with Bemidji Opera Theater, Alfred in Johann Straus "II's Die Fledermaus" with SpaOpera, Nanki- Poo in Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado," The Witch in Englebert Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel" and Aeneas in Henry Purcell's "Dido and Aeneas" with Bemidji Opera Theater. Barnard has appeared on the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra stage in recent years as tenor soloist in Mozart's "Requiem" and for portions of the holiday Messiah.

Tickets are available at the door, in advance at Lueken's Foods North and South, or at brownpapertickets.com.

Prices are $20 adults, $15 seniors and $10 college students with identification. Students grades kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free. Doors open for seating at 6:30 p.m.