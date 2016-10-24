Famed musician Bobby Vee dies

On Feb. 4, 1959, Bobby Vee and his band The Shadows headlined a show the Moorhead Armory after Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash en route to the show.

Vee would go on to have hits like “Suzie Baby,” “Devil Or Angel,” “Rubber Ball,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Run To Him” and “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes.”