Woodpicks Bluegrass and Gospel band concert set

BAGLEY -- The Woodpicks Bluegrass and Gospel band will perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Bagley High School Theatre. The Woodpicks are a group that has played the Minnesota State Fair, numerous county fairs in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, the Miles City, Montana Bluegrass Festival, Ox Cart Days in Crookston and recently were featured at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. The group consists of Joe Kezar, vocalist and harmonica; Greg Dally on mandolin and vocals; Gene Lunsetter, vocals and flat top guitar; Milo Ballingrud, vocals and banjo and Dustin Keller, vocals and upright bass. Tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at the theater door.