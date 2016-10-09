Search
    PHOTOS: Alice Cooper rocks Sanford Center

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 10:04 p.m.
    Rock icon Alice Cooper performed on Sunday night at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 11
    BEMIDJI -- Rock icon Alice Cooper performed on Sunday night at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. 

    Cooper opened the show with "Black Widow" from his 1975 album "Welcome to My Nightmare." 

    The musician’s current tour started in Biloxi, Miss. and will end on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles. Before Bemidji, stops for the tour included Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Omaha, Neb. After Sunday, the tour goes through Canada, with shows in Winnipeg, Regina, Lethbridge and Calgary. 

    Jillian Gandsey

    Jillian Gandsey is the Multimedia Editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. Contact her at 218-333-9786, 218-996-1216 or at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com. 

    jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9786
