Mannheim Steamroller pre-concert dinner scheduled

BEMIDJI -- Mannheim Steamroller’s 32nd anniversary of the Christmas Tour will make a stop in Bemidji at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Sanford Center Arena, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. A pre-concert dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Lakeview rooms at the Sanford Center. Cost for the dinner is $30. The menu will include stuffed roasted pork loin with sage dressing, pine nuts and cranberries, beef burgundy, medley of rosemary fingerling potatoes, steamed squash and zucchini, dinner roll and butter, house salad served with ranch dressing and pumpkin cheesecake.

Tickets for the concert range $39 to $64. Tickets may be purchased at the Sanford Center pickup window, any Ticketmaster retail location, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.thesanfordcenter.net or contact Taylor Cyr at (218) 441-4031 or the ticket office at (218) 441-4032.