BEMIDJI -- Gear Daddies drummer Billy Dankert and the Sanchos Four will be performing Friday at Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Along with Dankert and the Sanchos Four, the concert will include The Brothers Burn Mountain and Dead Gypsy Project featuring Sonny Johnson.

The doors will open at 7 p.m., followed by music at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $9.