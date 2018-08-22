Josh Duhamel spotted in Park Rapids

Duhamel was first spotted, naturally, at the movie theater. The star posed for a photo with Park Theater owner Pam Wasche.

"But he's no stranger to our theater," she said. "He's played on the big screen many times — 'Safe Haven,' 'Transformers,' 'Life as We Know It,' 'Love, Simon,' 'When in Rome,' 'Fire with Fire,' 'Misconduct,' 'The Romantics' and many more."

Wasche said the Hollywood heartthrob signed movie posters. She plans to keep some, but is willing to sell a couple.

"What a fun, great experience," Wasche said. "Who said working a night job doesn't have its perks?"

Duhamel then headed to the Royal Bar, where he had burgers with his buddies. Spotted by fans, he paused for another selfie.

On Saturday, Duhamel was observed at Blueberry Pines Golf Course. Teresa Thompson Knutson, a server and bartender at the restaurant, said her daughter was golfing with a group of friends and family when they saw Duhamel. He agreed to pose for photos with them.

"He was super busy and in a hurry, but he was patient and nice," Knutson said. "He's a family man. He never says 'no.' He's a sweet guy."

A native in Minot, N.D., Duhamel is frequently seen shopping and eating around his hometown, said Knutson, who also hails from Minot.

"This was my first selfie with Josh Duhamel," she said.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Duhamel is currently in post-production on two films: "Think Like a Dog" and "The Buddy Games." Duhamel is listed as writer and director for the latter.