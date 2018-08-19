Around the Arts, Aug. 19

Students will find themselves immersed in a fast-paced program riffing on the theme of dragons and dragonflies, a press release said. Participants will learn about a variety of art media while touching on storytelling and the natural world with local art instructors.

John Latimer, local phenologist and radio personality, will give a presentation at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in the Headwaters Recital Hall about the natural world. The presentation is open to the public. The program will conclude on Friday, Aug. 31, with an art exhibition and 3 p.m. reception, which will also be open to the public.

Applications for partial scholarships available. For more information or to register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/art-camp-august-27-31.

Watermark announces new art program

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center recently announced the beginning of "Art Family Style," a new, monthly program that brings people of all ages together to create art, according to a press release. The next Art Family Style event will be held Thursday, Aug. 23, where participants will use acrylic paint to turn paint brush handles into fish. Participants can stop by anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. to start their project. Watermark will be open until 7 p.m. that night and is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

The event is open to all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pre-registration required. The cost is $5 per family, which can be paid in cash or check at the door.

Farm By the Lake announces annual festival

BAGLEY—Farm By the Lake will host its fifth annual Art and Music Festival from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26. It will include live music, book signings, a chainsaw artist, food vendors and arts and crafts booths.

The stage will feature Sawyer and Natalie Corcoran at noon, the Headwaters Science Center Raptor Program at 12:30 p.m., The O'Neils at 1:45 p.m., Dean and Peggy Ellingson at 3 p.m. and the BS Valley Boys Band at 4:30 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine, according to a release. Farm By the Lake is located at 17797 366th St. in Bagley.

Aardahl Lutheran plans music and BBQ

BEMIDJI—Aardahl Lutheran Church will host its summer music and BBQ festival from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19. The cost is $8 for adults and free for children 10 and younger. Music will be performed by Rosby Corner, Not Your Average Family Band, and Figuring It out (Abello Family). Aardahl Lutheran Church is located at 2920 Van Buren Ave. SE.

Community Theater opens auditions for 'Camelot'

BEMIDJI—Auditions for Bemidji Community Theater's production of "Camelot" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 29 and 30, on the main stage at BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. Auditionees should prepare 16 measures of music to sing a capella and a short monologue. The production will be directed by Mary Knox-Johnson with vocal direction by Julie Loxtercamp. Show dates will be Nov. 9-11 and 16-18.

Based on T.H. White's novel, "The Once and Future King," "Camelot" tells the story of Arthur, a young squire who becomes king after extracting the sword Excalibur from its legendary rock. The musical follows Arthur from a young, ambitious, idealistic king who dreams of creating a just society to the despairing king bearing witness to his dream's demise, according to a press release.

Dirt Road Dixie to perform at Legends on Lomond

BAGLEY—Dirt Road Dixie will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, during Farm By the Lake's Legends on Lomond concert series. Dirt Road Dixie is a fast-rising, Minneapolis-based band that was established in the return of lead singer Cindy Jo, according to a press release. From "American Idol" to "The Voice," Cindy Jo has gained exposure along with knowledge, training and experience through her music journey, the release said.

The concert will take place rain or shine and is free and open to the public. Some folding chairs are available, but attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.

For more information, call (218) 694-2084 or email farmbythelake@gvtel.com. Farm By the Lake is located at 17797 366th St. in Bagley.

The Vistas set for Second Street Stage

PARK RAPIDS—The Vistas from Fargo, N.D., will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, during the last installment of the Second Street Stage concert series. Their self-titled album was released in March 2017. The band plays psychedelic, progressive, blues, rock, funk and more, according to a press release.

A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. The free concerts in the Second Street Stage series include a beer garden, cornhole tournaments and family activities on Second Street between Main Avenue and Highway 71 in Park Rapids. Bring your own lawn chair.

For more information, visit www.parkrapidsdowntown.com.

BACM presents The First City Handbell Choir

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Area Church Musicians' Summer Recital Series will feature The First City Handbell Choir at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Under the direction of Carol L. Johnson and Vicki L. Stenerson, the concert will feature 12 bell ringers and a variety of sacred selections, according to a press release. Jennifer L. Johnson will sing one vocal solo. St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church is located at 1800 Irvine Ave.

A luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced. A free-will offering to fund music scholarships will be received at the door. For the past 22 years, the free-will offerings have been used to grant scholarships to students beginning their college music careers. For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol L. Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 751-1893.

The final concert in the Bemidji Area Church Musicians' series will feature the Turtle Island Ensemble on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at First Lutheran Church.

Wildview plans concert at Toddy's Pub and Grub

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji-based band Wildview will perform at Toddy's Pub and Grub at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. The group includes Matt Jensen, guitar; Tony Naylor, vocals; Erik Jensen, guitar; Ben Aube, drums; and Brent Gilge, bass.

The show also will include guests Obstruction of Justice and Sanguinary. There will be no cover charge. Toddy's Pub and Grub is located at 119 Third St. NW.

Waterfowl stamp contest seeks artist submissions

ST. PAUL—Wildlife artists can submit entries for the 2019 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest from Monday, Aug. 20, through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. The gadwall is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Artists are prohibited from using any photographic product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Department of Natural Resources headquarters in St. Paul.

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and for an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.

For more information on stamp contests and guidelines for submitting work, visit mndnr.gov/stamps. Contest guidelines are also available from the DNR Information Center by calling (651) 296-6157 or (888) 646-6367.

Bemidji Sculpture Walk dates announced

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Sculpture Walk will host several upcoming one-hour tours of the Bemidji downtown sculptures. Local Bemidji history and architecture will also be discussed.

The tours will meet at the Tourist Information Center next to the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. The remaining tours will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first and third Sundays through Labor Day, including Aug. 19 and Sept. 2. The tours will be held rain or shine, and no registration is required. For more information, visit www.bemidjisculpture.org.

Vision Theatre produces Long Lake Theater season

HUBBARD—For the 2018 summer season, Long Lake Theater in Hubbard will be managed by Vision Theatre, a local company co-owned by Julie Kaiser and Jennifer Geraedts. Long Lake Theater produced Geraedts' debut play "AH" in 2016. Following that, Long Lake Theater asked Vision Theatre to produce the first summer show of 2017 as well as additional productions later in the year.

One change that Vision Theatre has made is replacing 3 p.m. Wednesday matinees with 3 p.m. Sunday matinees. Friday and Saturday 7:30 performances will continue. Thursday shows

have been eliminated. A season pass is now available and can be purchased from Kaiser or Geraedts or Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids. For more information, visit www.longlaketheater.com or find Vision Theatre on Facebook. Patrons can call (218) 732-0099 to make reservations

The list of remaining upcoming productions include:

• "Strangers on a Train" by Craig Warner, Aug. 17-Sept. 2

• "Radium Girls" by D.W. Gregory Sept. 14-23.