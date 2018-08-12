Around the Arts, Aug. 12

Bemidji Contra Dance announces events

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Contra Dance recently announced its second group of events in its Contra Dance Series, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 18. According to a press release, the series includes a "fun, engaging and family friendly series of musicians' and callers' workshops and community contra dances." The series began in July and runs through October.

Contra dance is a lively, traditional, social dance that originated in New England and is now done all over the United States. The music includes styles such as French Canadian, bluegrass, Celtic, Scottish and Appalachian, the release said.

Events included in the upcoming installment of the Bemidji Contra Dance series include:

Musicians' Workshop

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

Where: Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW

Cost: Free. Pre-registration encouraged

Contact: bassoons@paulbunyan.net

Callers' Workshop

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

Where: Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW

Cost: Free. Pre-registration encouraged

Contact: bassoons@paulbunyan.net

Community Contra Dance

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

Where: Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW

Cost: Free-will donation ($5 to $10)

Contact: bassoons@paulbunyan.net

Gallery North plans Creative Cafe classes

BEMIDJI—Gallery North will hold its first Creative Cafe from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Three Gallery North artists will lead hands-on classes. August make-it-take-it activities will include "Painting Birch" with Maureen O'Brien, "Nature Collage" with Jamie Lee, and "Fabric Painting" with Colleen Hilts. Classes are geared to ages 13 and up. $5 per activity. No pre-registration required. Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW.

Community Theater opens auditions for 'Camelot'

BEMIDJI—Auditions for Bemidji Community Theater's production of "Camelot" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 29 and 30, on the main stage at BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. Auditionees should prepare 16 measures of music to sing a capella and a short monologue. The production will be directed by Mary Knox-Johnson with vocal direction by Julie Loxtercamp. Show dates will be Nov. 9-11 and 16-18.

Based on T.H. White's novel, "The Once and Future King," "Camelot" tells the story of Arthur, a young squire who becomes king after extracting the sword Excalibur from its legendary rock. The musical follows Arthur from a young, ambitious, idealistic king who dreams of creating a just society to the despairing king bearing witness to his dream's demise, according to a press release.

Miltich to perform at Legends on Lomond

BAGLEY—Sam Miltich will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12, during Farm By the Lake's Legends on Lomond concert series. Miltich is a self-taught jazz guitarist born and raised in northern Minnesota. Miltich's fluid and instinctive sound has graced hundreds of stages, from small town bars on the Iron Range to Lincoln Center, a press release said. In addition to fronting his own band, the Clearwater Hot Club, Miltich records and performs extensively with Minneapolis-based jazz singers, Connie Evingson and Charmin Michelle; legendary Twin Cities saxophonist Dave Karr; and Dutch swing violin maestro Tim Kliphuis.

All concerts in the summer series will happen rain or shine and are free and open to the public. Some folding chairs are available, but attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.

The remaining concert list includes:

• Aug. 19—Dirt Road Dixie (Cindy-Jo)

• Aug. 26—Annual Art Festival (Art and live music noon to 6 p.m.)

For more information, call (218) 694-2084 or email farmbythelake@gvtel.com. Farm By the Lake is located at 17797 366th St. in Bagley.

Porky's Groove Machine set for Second Street

PARK RAPIDS—Porky's Groove Machine will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, during the Second Street Stage concert series. According to a press release, Porky's Groove Machine is "a licensed provider of environmentally sustainable nerd funk that is 'ready to help you get on with your baddest self' (Maximum Ink Music Magazine, July 2017)." With their tight playing, choreographed dance moves and ability to get audiences involved, they always bring a

funky party that is sure to get crowds laughing, dancing and singing, the release said.

A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. The free concerts in the Second Street Stage series include a beer garden, cornhole tournaments and family activities on Second Street between Main Avenue and Highway 71 in Park Rapids. Bring your own lawn chair.

To see the complete summer lineup, visit www.parkrapidsdowntown.com.

BACM presents Ellis at Calvary Lutheran

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series will feature Jennifer Ellis at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. S. A pianist and harpist, Ellis was raised in Bemidji and is now a stay-at-home mother in Fargo, N.D. Her program will include a piano sonata by W.A. Mozart, sacred music on her Celtic lever harp, and an original vocal solo, according to a press release.

A luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced.

A free-will offering to fund music scholarships will be received at the door. For the past 22 years, the free-will offerings have been used to grant scholarships to students beginning their college music careers. For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol L. Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 751-1893.

The remaining schedule for the Bemidji Area Church Musicians includes:

• Aug. 22: St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church—First City Handbell Choir, Carol L. Johnson and Vicki L. Stenerson, co-directors.

• Aug. 29: First Lutheran Church—Turtle Island Ensemble: Sarah Carlson, piano; Sonja Connell, cello; Jon Romer, native flute; Bob Madeson, euphonium; Mike Tangen, guitar.

Wildview plans concert at Toddy's Pub and Grub

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji-based band Wildview will perform at Toddy's Pub and Grub at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. The group includes Matt Jensen, guitar; Tony Naylor, vocals; Erik Jensen, guitar; Ben Aube, drums; and Brent Gilge, bass.

The show also will include guests Obstruction of Justice and Sanguinary. There will be no cover charge. Toddy's Pub and Grub is located at 119 Third St. NW.

Mask and Rose announces single performance

TURTLE RIVER—The Mask and Rose Theater will present a single performance of the play "Mary 4 Martha 3—NO Footnotes" at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Old Salem Hall. There will be limited seating.

Written by Cate Belleveau from Puposky, the Mask and Rose will then take the play to the 2018 NY Summerfest competition. It will play over three performances Aug. 21-25 at the Hudson Guild Theater in Manhattan, N.Y.

A free-will offering will be taken during the Aug. 16 performance to help defray the cost of taking the show to New York.

The play focuses not only on the life of Mary Welsh Hemingway who was born in Walker and lived on 12th and Bemidji Avenue in her formative years, but also on the other women in Ernest Hemingway's life, such as his wives, mother and granddaughter.

For more information, call (218) 760-2211 or email maskrose57@gmail.com.

Waterfowl stamp contest seeks artist submissions

ST. PAUL—Wildlife artists can submit entries for the 2019 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest from Monday, Aug. 20, through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. The gadwall is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Artists are prohibited from using any photographic product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Department of Natural Resources headquarters in St. Paul.

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and for an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.

For more information on stamp contests and guidelines for submitting work, visit mndnr.gov/stamps. Contest guidelines are also available from the DNR Information Center by calling (651) 296-6157 or (888) 646-6367.

Bemidji Sculpture Walk dates announced

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Sculpture Walk will host several upcoming one-hour tours of the Bemidji downtown sculptures. Local Bemidji history and architecture will also be discussed.

The tours will meet at the Tourist Information Center next to the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. The remaining tours will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first and third Sundays through Labor Day, including Aug. 19 and Sept. 2. The tours will be held rain or shine, and no registration is required. For more information, visit www.bemidjisculpture.org.

Vision Theatre produces Long Lake Theater season

HUBBARD—For the 2018 summer season, Long Lake Theater in Hubbard will be managed by Vision Theatre, a local company co-owned by Julie Kaiser and Jennifer Geraedts. Long Lake Theater produced Geraedts' debut play "AH" in 2016. Following that, Long Lake Theater asked Vision Theatre to produce the first summer show of 2017 as well as additional productions later in the year.

One change that Vision Theatre has made is replacing 3 p.m. Wednesday matinees with 3 p.m. Sunday matinees. Friday and Saturday 7:30 performances will continue. Thursday shows

have been eliminated. A season pass is now available and can be purchased from Kaiser or Geraedts or Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids. For more information, visit www.longlaketheater.com or find Vision Theatre on Facebook. Patrons can call (218) 732-0099 to make reservations

The list of remaining upcoming productions include:

• "Strangers on a Train" by Craig Warner, Aug. 17-Sept. 2

• "Radium Girls" by D.W. Gregory Sept. 14-23.