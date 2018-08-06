PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Compete, Create, Celebrate
1 / 6
2 / 6
3 / 6
4 / 6
5 / 6
6 / 6
BEMIDJI—Even though it may have seemed to fly by, July was filled with moments of creativity—sometimes taking the form of stage performances, sometimes in the form of crafts in the park, and sometimes in the form of lumberjacks competing for a crowd's enthusiasm.
Bemidji Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Jordan Shearer raced to capture as many of those moments as possible before the month came to a close and the next one began.