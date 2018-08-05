Search
    PHOTO OF THE MONTH: Compete, Create, Celebrate

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:05 a.m.
    Students of the Korean Language Village, Sup sogŭi Hosu, perform during Concordia Language Villages' International Day on July 6. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 6
    A southern blue flag blooms along Lake Bemidji State Park’s bog walk in early July. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 6
    Robbie Mancina performs as Ouiser Boudreaux in the Paul Bunyan Playhouse production of "Steel Magnolias," which ran from July 20-28. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer) 3 / 6
    A camper plays a game of Ojibwe “Marco Polo” in late July at Ojibwe Language and Culture Camp in Ponemah. In Ojibwe, the children would say “bapakwaanaajiinh” for bat and “zagime” for mosquito. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 4 / 6
    Tyler Alden competes on July 3 during the Timberworks Lumberjack Show at Paul Bunyan Park. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer) 5 / 6
    Braden Sanderson, 8, holds up the water bottle he was coloring during the annual Art in the Park in July in Bemidji’s Library Park. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 6 / 6

    BEMIDJI—Even though it may have seemed to fly by, July was filled with moments of creativity—sometimes taking the form of stage performances, sometimes in the form of crafts in the park, and sometimes in the form of lumberjacks competing for a crowd's enthusiasm.

    Bemidji Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Jordan Shearer raced to capture as many of those moments as possible before the month came to a close and the next one began.

