PHOTO OF THE MONTH: Compete, Create, Celebrate

Braden Sanderson, 8, holds up the water bottle he was coloring during the annual Art in the Park in July in Bemidji’s Library Park. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

A camper plays a game of Ojibwe “Marco Polo” in late July at Ojibwe Language and Culture Camp in Ponemah. In Ojibwe, the children would say “bapakwaanaajiinh” for bat and “zagime” for mosquito. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI—Even though it may have seemed to fly by, July was filled with moments of creativity—sometimes taking the form of stage performances, sometimes in the form of crafts in the park, and sometimes in the form of lumberjacks competing for a crowd's enthusiasm.