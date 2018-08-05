Around the Arts, Aug. 5

The class is part of the art center's new Second Saturday program led by Watermark Art Education Coordinator Jill Oakes. The program will feature art classes for children the second Saturday of each month, exploring a variety of art mediums and subject matter. Parents may drop off their children and are not required to stay. However, parent volunteers are always appreciated, according to a press release. To volunteer, contact Oakes at joakes@watermarkartcenter.org.

Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Watermark Art Center announces artist reception

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center will host an artist reception for the new exhibit "The Way I See It," from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9. The Artists of Studio 10 will be on-hand to discuss their work and visit with attendees. "The Way I see It" will be on display in the Lakeview Gallery from Aug. 6 through Sept. 29.

The Artists of Studio 10 is a group of regional artists in the Bemidji area. Members include Terry Honstead, Don Houseman, Barbara Jolly, Janet McLandsborough, Dee Anne Najjar, Wanda Odegard, Pat Shough, Danielle Stone, Doug Zuehlsdorff and Kathy Gustafson.

Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Wildview plans concert at Toddy's Pub and Grub

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji-based band Wildview will perform at Toddy's Pub and Grub at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. The group includes Matt Jensen, guitar; Tony Naylor, vocals; Erik Jensen, guitar; Ben Aube, drums; and Brent Gilge, bass.

The show also will include guests Obstruction of Justice and Sanguinary. There will be no cover charge. Toddy's Pub and Grub is located at 119 Third St. NW.

Mask and Rose announces single performance

TURTLE RIVER—The Mask and Rose Theater will present a single performance of the play "Mary 4 Martha 3—NO Footnotes" at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Old Salem Hall. There will be limited seating.

Written by Cate Belleveau from Puposky, the Mask and Rose will then take the play to the 2018 NY Summerfest competition. It will play over three performances Aug. 21-25 at the Hudson Guild Theater in Manhattan, N.Y.

A free-will offering will be taken during the Aug. 16 performance to help defray the cost of taking the show to New York.

The play focuses not only on the life of Mary Welsh Hemingway who was born in Walker and lived on 12th and Bemidji Avenue in her formative years, but also on the other women in Ernest Hemingway's life, such as his wives, mother and granddaughter.

For more information, call (218) 760-2211 or email maskrose57@gmail.com.

Waterfowl stamp contest seeks artist submissions

ST. PAUL—Wildlife artists can submit entries for the 2019 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest from Monday, Aug. 20, through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. The gadwall is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Artists are prohibited from using any photographic product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Department of Natural Resources headquarters in St. Paul.

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and for an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.

For more information on stamp contests and guidelines for submitting work, visit mndnr.gov/stamps. Contest guidelines are also available from the DNR Information Center by calling (651) 296-6157 or (888) 646-6367.

Shannon Murray to perform at Legends on Lomond

BAGLEY—Shannon Murray will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5, during Farm By the Lake's Legends on Lomond concert series. Murray is a folk/punk musician and storyteller from the northwoods of Minnesota. Her music is intensely political, and at the same time deeply personal, according to a press release. It is a testament to the importance and power of music both in movements for social justice and in our personal lives, the release said.

In addition to her solo work, Shannon also performs in the Bemidji based post-punk band "Cheerless," is a founding member of the "Broadwing Booking Collective," and is part of the now partially retired "Riot Folk Collective." She tours universities, libraries, and history centers around the country with her "People's Music" series side project, working to preserve working class history in story and song.

All concerts in the summer series will happen rain or shine and are free and open to the public. Some folding chairs are available, but attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.

The full concert list includes:

• Aug. 12—Samuel Miltich

• Aug. 19—Dirt Road Dixie (Cindy-Jo)

• Aug. 26—Annual Art Festival (Art and live music noon to 6 p.m.)

For more information, call (218) 694-2084 or email farmbythelake@gvtel.com. Farm By the Lake is located at 17797 366th St. in Bagley.

4ontheFloor to perform for Second Street Stage

PARK RAPIDS—4ontheFloor will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, during the Second Street Stage concert series. KARE 11 adopted their song, "All My Friends," as the official Super Bowl anthem last winter. The band's album, "All In," showcases their roots in blues and the immediacy of post-pop punk with the hooks and sing-a-longs that can be found in all the best road trip anthems, a press release said.

A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. Water wars will begin at 5:30 p.m. The free concerts in the Second Street Stage series include a beer garden, cornhole tournaments and family activities on Second Street between Main Avenue and Highway 71 in Park Rapids. Bring your own lawn chair.

To see the complete summer lineup, visit www.parkrapidsdowntown.com.

BACM presents violin, saxophone duo

TURTLE RIVER—The Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series will feature Melanie Hanson on violin and Michael Hanson on saxophone at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at New Salem Lutheran Church, 7491 Island View Drive NW. Melanie Hanson is concertmaster for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

A luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced.

A free-will offering to fund music scholarships will be received at the door. For the past 22 years, the free-will offerings have been used to grant scholarships to students beginning their college music careers. For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol L. Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 751-1893.

The remaining schedule for the Bemidji Area Church Musicians includes:

• Aug. 15: Calvary Lutheran Church—Jennifer (Paquette) Ellis, piano, folk harp.

• Aug. 22: St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church—First City Handbell Choir, Carol L. Johnson and Vicki L. Stenerson, co-directors.

• Aug. 29: First Lutheran Church—Turtle Island Ensemble: Sarah Carlson, piano; Sonja Connell, cello; Jon Romer, native flute; Bob Madeson, euphonium; Mike Tangen, guitar.

Bemidji Sculpture Walk dates announced

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Sculpture Walk will host several upcoming one-hour tours of the Bemidji downtown sculptures. Local Bemidji history and architecture will also be discussed.

The tours will meet at the Tourist Information Center next to the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. They will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first and third Sundays through Labor Day, including Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2. The tours will be held rain or shine, and no registration is required. For more information, visit www.bemidjisculpture.org.

Vision Theatre produces Long Lake Theater season

HUBBARD—For the 2018 summer season, Long Lake Theater in Hubbard will be managed by Vision Theatre, a local company co-owned by Julie Kaiser and Jennifer Geraedts. Long Lake Theater produced Geraedts' debut play "AH" in 2016. Following that, Long Lake Theater asked Vision Theatre to produce the first summer show of 2017 as well as additional productions later in the year.

One change that Vision Theatre has made is replacing 3 p.m. Wednesday matinees with 3 p.m. Sunday matinees. Friday and Saturday 7:30 performances will continue. Thursday shows

have been eliminated. A season pass is now available and can be purchased from Kaiser or Geraedts or Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids. For more information, visit www.longlaketheater.com or find Vision Theatre on Facebook. Patrons can call (218) 732-0099 to make reservations

The list of remaining upcoming productions include:

• "Strangers on a Train" by Craig Warner, Aug. 17-Sept. 2

• "Radium Girls" by D.W. Gregory Sept. 14-23.