August's First Friday Art Walk set

Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse, 523 Minnesota Ave., will continue "Plein Air and Natural History Painting" by Laurel Sundberg through the month of July. Sundberg is a professional naturalist and artist who paints outside and on-location. She is a member of Outdoor Painters of Minnesota and Minnesota Naturalists Association. Wild Hare will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk.

The Bemidji Library wall, 509 America Ave. NW, will continue the work of Gabor Nemeth. This month's exhibit will include a new pieces updated from last month's display. Nemeth has worked in many different mediums including French pastels, oil, watercolor, pencil and charcoal. This exhibit will be an eclectic mix of all those mediums and styles, showing his wide range of interest. The library will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Neilson Place, 1000 Anne St. NW, will continue the display "A Medley of Hues" by Elaine Netland. Her art pieces include the mediums of oil, watercolor and acrylic. She belongs to Gallery North in Bemidji where she exhibits her art and teaches classes. At Neilson Place, Netland's artwork will include original prints and greeting cards. Neilson Place is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave., will feature a fiber exhibit by Lettie L. Blackburn in the Fellowship Hall Gallery. A reception for the artist will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. during Bemidji's First Friday Art Walk. Blackburn's approach to her work is based on her preference for strong linear design, vibrant color and organic forms. Her work has been accepted into numerous juried shows, won awards, and is in private and corporate collections across the country. She is a member of the Visual Artists Alliance of Springfield, Leech Lake Arts League, Uncommon Threads, Studio Art Quilt Associates and the Artists of Minnesota.

Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW, will present featured artist and newest Gallery North member Charles Alberti from 2 to 6 p.m. during its First Friday open house. In 1988, he began teaching at BSU and retired as emeritus professor of professional education and the honors program. Alberti has exhibited in New York, Chicago, California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota. His artwork is in private, corporate and museum collections in the states and abroad. He has served on many organizational boards and committees in greater Minnesota. Gallery North also will host basket maker and showcase artist Eve Sumsky.

Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N, will continue the exhibits "Elements of Nature," "Being Here" and "Bagakaande." The most recent installation at Watermark, "The Way I See It" by The Artists of Studio 10, will also be on display during the art walk. An artist reception for "The Way I See It" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9. Watermark will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the art walk.

Butch Holden Studio, 1104 Minnesota Ave., will feature experimental photos, along with porcelain and stoneware pottery from 6 to 8 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk. A 15-minute pottery demonstration will start at 7 p.m. Garden walks will be available. Entrance is in the back alley.