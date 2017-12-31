The first of the First Friday Art Walks

Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse will continue Art Feast, with recent works by Malisa VanMaasdam featured for the month of January. Art Feast features original watercolors depicting seasonally-inspired illustrated recipes from VanMaasdam's own kitchen, arranged into a 2018 calendar on sale now. Wild Hare is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 523 Minnesota Ave.

Neilson Place will continue the photography display of "North and South—Best of Both Worlds" by Lainie Hiller. A native of Australia, Hiller is a self-taught photographer who has a love for photography, travel and the outdoors. Her favorite subject matters are wildlife and landscapes. View the exhibit at Neilson Place, 1000 Anne St. NW, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bemidji Library will continue to display the work of the Northern Artist Association in an exhibit titled "Come Join Us and Put Your Creative Side to Work." The wall showcases each of the members' various styles. Bemidji Library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 509 America Ave. NW.

Gallery North will host a First Friday reception from 2 to 6 p.m. for pencil artist David Head. Head was born in Red Lake in 1960. For the last 18 years, he has resided with George and Diana Jones, Adult Foster Care providers at Woodland Haven in Bemidji.

The featured artist will be Gallery member Heidi Horton, who creates unique Orgone Jewelry containing energetically healing crystals that are designed to help protect the immune system from electromagnetic frequency radiation.

The featured author will be Gallery member Patricia "Jamie" Lee. During the reception, she will sign books and share the story of how her novel, "Washaka—the Bear Dreamer" came into being. Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW.

Watermark Art Center will host an artist reception and poetry reading celebrating the exhibit, "Aazhoomon," from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The reading begins at 6:30. The Aazhoomon exhibit includes traditional and contemporary indigenous artwork, including beading, photography, painting, mixed media, ceramics, quill work, quilting, jewelry and poetry, among others. Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Headwaters Music and Arts will host the recent work of Tom Daly, including pottery, driftwood and plants for the month of January, with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 5. Daly is a Headwaters instructor from Bemidji who has roughly 30 years experience working with clay. He is versed in a variety of hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques. Following Daly's reception, there will be the Open Mic Coffee House from 7 to 10 p.m., hosted this month by Cory Campbell and Lori Barrow.