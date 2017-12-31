Around the Arts, December 31

Rubrecht is a storyteller, journalist, arts organizer, full-time bike commuter and amateur sailor, according to a press release. He was on staff at City Pages (a Twin Cities newspaper) for a number of years, where he covered, among other things, gun control, slam poetry and storytelling, the release said.

He is the 2011, 2012, and 2013 SlamMN! Story Slam champion. He also is the 2014 and 2016 Twin Cities Moth GrandSlam champion. His slam stories blend the style and techniques of slam poetry with strong narrative and thematic arcs, the press release said.

The "Storytellers" series also will feature local storyteller Dick Roue on Jan. 28, comic storyteller Michael Venske on Feb. 11, naturalist storyteller Al Batt on Feb. 25, interactive storyteller Nothando Zulu on March 11, and a writing workshop with Will Weaver on March 25.

Headwaters kicks off 2018 with pottery program

BEMIDJI—Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave., hosts a pottery program on Mondays from October to July, and the next session will begin Monday, Jan. 1. The class will be hosted by Bemidji potter and artist Tom Daly. Students will practice using coil, slab, and pinch methods; learn paint and glaze techniques; and receive an introduction to wheel throwing, a press release said.

The class for grades 2-8 will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and will cost $60. The class for grades 9 and older will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and will cost $75. Bemidji Senior Activity Center Members are eligible for a $10 discount. For more information, call (218) 444-5606.

Headwaters plans youth art class

BEMIDJI—Headwaters' Art Club, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, will provide art classes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 11 through May 10. Students (ages 9 to 13) will be introduced to skills and techniques by professional artists from the community, including Sarah Eberwine Peterson, Tom Daly, Paula Swenson and Diamond Knispel, a press release said. The class will include instruction in drawing, pastels, clay, acrylics, mixed media and more. Snacks and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited to 20 participants. There will be no session on March 8. The spring class session is $275. For more information or to register, call (218) 444-5606.

Artist grant application deadline is Jan. 15

BEMIDJI—The deadline to apply for The Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist Grant Program, made available with funding from the McKnight Foundation, is Monday, Jan. 15. The program provides financial assistance to artists in any art discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist. The grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; the purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities.

Artists can apply for up to $2,000 in grant funds. For more information, email staff@r2arts.org or visit r2arts.org

Symphony Orchestra releases Handel's Messiah CD

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra recently announced the release of its CD, "Handel's Messiah," as recorded live in concert April 30 at the Bemidji High School Auditorium.

Joined by four soloists and three choirs in a 70-minute performance of selections from this masterpiece, the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra welcomed the largest audience to date for the concert, a press release said. Beverly Everett conducted.

The CD features the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, joined by Jennifer Olson, soprano; Leandra Craigmile, mezzo-soprano; Jace Erickson, tenor; and Cory J. Renbarger, baritone; plus the combined members of the Bemidji Chorale, the Bemidji Choir, and the Park Rapids Classic Chorale. The 2-disc set costs $20. For more information about the CD set, call (218) 444-7914.