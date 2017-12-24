Around the Arts, December 24

The featured artist will be Gallery member Heidi Horton, who creates orgone jewelry and art. Her creations contain energetically healing crystals and are designed to help protect the immune system from electromagnetic frequency radiation, a press release said.

The featured author will be gallery member Patricia “Jamie” Lee. During the reception, she will sign books and share the story of how her novel, “Washaka -- the Bear Dreamer.”

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave., hosts a pottery program on Mondays from October to July, and the next session will begin Monday, Jan. 1. The class will be hosted by Bemidji potter and artist Tom Daly. Students will practice using coil, slab and pinch methods; learn paint and glaze techniques; and receive an introduction to wheel throwing, a press release said.

The class for grades 2-8 will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and will cost $60. The class for grades 9 and above will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and will cost $75. Bemidji Senior Activity Center Members are eligible for a $10 discount. For more information, call (218) 444-5606.

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters’ Art Club, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, will provide art classes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 11 through May 10. Students (ages 9 to 13) will be introduced to skills and techniques by professional artists from the community, including Sarah Eberwine Peterson, Tom Daly, Paula Swenson, and Diamond Knispel, a press release said. The class will include instruction in drawing, pastels, clay, acrylics, mixed media, and more. Snacks and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited to the first 20 participants. There will be no session on March 8. The spring class session is $275. For more information or to register, call (218) 444-5606.

BEMIDJI -- The deadline to apply for The Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist Grant Program, made available with funding from the McKnight Foundation, is Jan. 15. The program provides financial assistance to artists in any art discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist. The grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; the purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities.

Artists can apply for up to $2,000 in grant funds. For more information, email staff@r2arts.org or visit r2arts.org

BEMIDJI -- The Home for the Holidays concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Brigid’s Pub. The concert will include multiple performing acts, some of which will include The Honey Buns, Corey Medina and Brothers, Known Only Locally, Count Beltrami, Hattie Peterson, Sonny Johnson, Mike Rendahl, and Eric Carlson.

The concert will benefit The Wolfe, which is an overnight shelter for chronic inebriates.

SHEVLIN -- The History Center will be closed through Monday, Jan. 1, for the holidays. The museum will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Tours of the History Center will still be available by appointment. Office and museum hours at the History Center during the winter months are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. For more information or to schedule a tour, call the History Center at (218) 785-2000, call Tamara Edevold at (218) 694-2856 or email clearwaterhistory@icloud.com.

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra recently announced the release of its CD, “Handel’s Messiah,” as recorded live in concert April 30 at the Bemidji High School Auditorium.

Joined by four soloists and three choirs in a 70-minute performance of selections from this masterpiece, the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra welcomed the largest audience to date for the concert, a press release said. Beverly Everett conducted.

The CD features the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, joined by Jennifer Olson, soprano; Leandra Craigmile, mezzo-soprano; Jace Erickson, tenor; and Cory J. Renbarger, baritone; plus the combined members of the Bemidji Chorale, the Bemidji Choir, and the Park Rapids Classic Chorale. The 2-disc set costs $20. For more information about the CD set, call (218) 444-7914.

BAGLEY -- Farm by the Lake will host the series “Storytellers” over several months at the Bagley Public Library, 79 Spencer Ave. SW. The series is free and open to the public. The scheduled events include slam storyteller Ward Rubecht on Jan. 14, local storyteller Dick Roue on Jan. 28, comic storyteller Michael Venske on Feb. 11, naturalist storyteller Al Batt on Feb. 25, interactive storyteller Nothando Zulu on March 11, and a writing workshop with Will Weaver on March 25.