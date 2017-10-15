PATT RALL COLUMN: Thanks abound at BSU concerts

This weekend coming up is the annual Studio Cruise on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various studio sites in and around Bemidji. There are maps at the information center, Watermark’s temporary home and all the crafter’s studios. The range of crafters is always gaining new artists to their studios. Back at the inception of the cruise, there were features in the paper every week that gave me great pleasure in visiting the studios early, buying at least one piece of art, sculpture or jewelry and I still admire them after all these years, some too precious, like the work of Josh B., to use every day.

Bemidji Community Theater tickets for “The Sound of Music” are on sale for the November performances (Nov. 10-11, Nov. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.) under the direction of Mary Knox Johnson, vocal Direction by Karen Bradley and Julie Loxtercamp and accompanists Carol L. Johnson and Nila Bassett. Tickets are $6 for children and $12 for adults at Iverson Corner Drug and K.K. Thompson Jewelry.

Adventures in Lifelong Learning continue its fall lecture series with Dennis Huwe’s “Guarding the Resources: Exploring Minnesota’s Game Warden/Conservation Officer Service.” A program based on dates and events that led the upsurge in game wardens to 150 from one in 1998. The program starts with coffee and socializing starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The talk begins at 10 a.m. with a Q&A from 11-11:30 a.m. in the community room of Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive, Bemidji. Handicapped-accessible and adequate parking. Free-will offerings are gladly accepted for the refreshments (coffee and bars).

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the new Park Theater (formerly the Armory) in Park Rapids. Simon Zornes will share connections with the natural world that are central to Native American experience, creativity and culture. All programs are open to the public and handicap accessible; refreshments are served and free-will donations gladly accepted.

Come out and enjoy the Music of the Mississippi with the Everett Smithson Band at the Bemidji Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. The band consists of Phil Schmid on guitar, Jeremy Johnson on drums and Bill Black on standup bass, along with Everett and Kathy Smithson. The concert is free and open to the public; a free, all-ages harmonica lesson given by Everett Smithson will be held after the concert.

Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning continues its fall lecture series on Wednesday, Oct 18 at 9:30 a.m. at New Journey in Fosston, Minn., with Jesse MacArthur and “Travels in the Amazon;” a wild place full of mystery with butterflies bigger than one’s hands and trees thicker than the width of a bus. All programs are open to the public and handicap accessible; refreshments are served and free-will donations gladly accepted.

The First City Singers, a non-audition vocal performance group, is seeking a volunteer with choral direction experience to lead weekly rehearsals and occasional performances at area senior living facilities. Rehearsals are 1 p.m. Mondays at Headwaters Music and Arts. First City Singers also welcomes additional men and women ages 55 and older to the group; for information about the volunteer director position or becoming a member, contact organizer Kathy Hughes at (218) 751-5129.