Around the Arts, August 13

Lundorff has owned an operated Willow Wood Market, a fiber arts studio, for 20 years. She designs and teaches classes in quilting, rug hooking, wool applique and needle felting all around the upper Midwest.

"Wool Works" magazine is a quarterly publication found at most independently owned fiber arts stores across the country, a release said.

Church musicians series at Calvary

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Area Church Musicians Recital Series continues at noon Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave SE. This recital will feature Jennifer (Paquette) Ellis. A Bemidji native, Jennifer was a recipient of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians scholarship in 2010 and is a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Her varied program will include a selection for folk harp, a song she has written, an Etude for piano by F. Chopin, and a piano piece by C. Griffes.

Ellis and her husband live in West Fargo, N.D., where she works at the Perry Center, a Christian maternity home. A freewill offering will be received at the door, with proceeds used to fund scholarships for area students pursuing a music degree. A luncheon will follow, price to be announced.

Tim "Off Duty" Eggebraaten to perform at Farm By The Lake

BAGLEY—Tim "Off Duty" Eggebraaten is set to perform at the next free summer concert series 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, near Bagley.

Eggebraaten has been entertaining crowds as a "one-man-band" in Northwest Minnesota since 2003. Known for his high energy, "during his shows, you are likely to hear some Johnny Cash, Elvis, Luke Bryan, Barenaked Ladies, Bob Dylan, Mumford and Sons, Kenny Chesney, Jason Mraz, and countless other artists spanning music genres," a release said.

Eggebraaten is retired from the Detroit Lakes Police Department where he was a police officer since 1992 and was named Chief of Police in 2011.

Farewell Milwaukee to close 2nd Street Stage season

PARK RAPIDS—Farewell Milwaukee will play Midwestern folk rock and Americana when the band returns to 2nd Street Stage at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on 2nd Street in Park Rapids.

With a blend of Americana and Alt-Country, the Minneapolis-based Farewell Milwaukee recently released its fourth full-length album, "FM."

The band's success "has given them perspective and an appreciation for their roots, which continuously comes across in "FM,"" a release said. The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association sponsors 2nd Street Stage in partnership with Thielen Motors sound sponsor and Essentia Health stage sponsor.

Muhm is First City Poetry Reads featured writer

BEMIDJI—Park Rapids poet and teacher LouAnn Muhm is the featured poet for the next First City Poetry Reads event, to be held at the Bemidji Fire Station at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19.

Muhm is the author of "Breaking the Glass," a book "of fierce heart and strong hands," according to reviewer Jane Hirshfield. The theme of the event is "Rescue and Disaster." Muhm and the Open Mic poets following her reading will, in part, address that theme in exploring the various rescues and disasters in both the larger sense and in the daily victories and defeats of our lives.

The event is free and open to the public. Children are welcome, too, and there is the chance the reading may be briefly interrupted by departure of fire and rescue units. In any case, Fire Department personnel will be on hand to give a tour of the station, its equipment and their role in keeping the local citizenry safe.

This is the second of several readings in "First City Poetry Reads," sponsored by the Spoken Word Committee of Watermark Art Center. The series is designed to bring poetry to new venues and listeners in and around the First City on the Mississippi. The concept aims to add unique sources of energy, interest and creativity to the spoken word.

The First City Poetry Reads schedule includes future events at Beltrami County History Center, Anytime Fitness, Sanford Hospital, Lake Bemidji State Park and more. Each event is a one-hour program with a theme tied to the event location. Anyone interested in pre-registering to read can contact Marsh Muirhead at (218) 556-6313 or mgmuirhead@midco.net. Poets are asked to keep their reading to three minutes and provide family friendly content, a release said. To learn more, visit watermarkartcenter.org under 'Programs, Spoken Word Series.'

Deadline extended for festival

BAGLEY—The deadline to take part in the Farm By The Lake annual festival on Sunday, Aug. 27, has been extended to Friday, Aug. 25.

The event is for artists, crafters, authors and classic car owners. Artist/crafter booths are $30, author booths are $20 and classic cars can be displayed for free. The event runs noon to 6 p.m., with set up by 11 a.m.

For more information, call (218) 694-2084 or email farmbythelake@gvtel.com.

Painter Rennan comes to Bagley

BAGLEY—Plein Aire artist Arna Rennan is the featured artist at the Community Room Gallery at the Bagley Public Library in Bagley. Plein Aire is a phrase borrowed from the French equivalent meaning "in the open air." It is particularly used to describe the act of painting outdoors.

In addition to her exhibit in the Community Room Gallery, Rennan will be conducting a three-day plein aire workshop at the home of Pamela Edevold in Bagley. The workshop is being held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 15-17. For more information on the workshop contact Pamela at 218-368-5221.

Rennan is from Duluth and has been painting plein aire for 25 years. She received training at the National Academy of Art in Oslo, Norway, spent four months in Paris and traveled to Southern France to seek out Cezanne and Van Gogh's favorite places to paint. She has had several artist residencies in National Parks, as well. Her work is included in public and private collections in Hastings and Brainerd, Minn.

Bemidji Public Library Monthly Book Discussion

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Public Library offers a monthly book discussion program.

The next scheduled session is noon, Monday, Aug. 14. The program will run for approximately an hour. At the August program, the book for discussion will be "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi. The library is located at 509 America Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji.

'Souvenir' on stage in Hubbard

HUBAARD, Minn.—The Long Lake Theater of Hubbard presents, in collaboration

with the Mask and Rose Women's Theater of Puposky, the comic and poignant story highlighting the career of Florence Foster Jenkins and her famously off sense of pitch and key but deep love for opera. 'Souvenir' features the talents of Linda Wagner and Kari Norheim of Bemidji and Steven Mayer of Fosston.

The show is directed by Cate Belleveau with assistance with music from Dan Will. The play runs at the Long Lake Theater in Hubbard through Aug. 26 with 3 p.m. Wednesday matinees and 7:30 p.m. evening performances.

For tickets call (218) 732-0099 or visit longlaketheater.com or Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids.

Headwaters Art Camp set for Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the Headwaters Art Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28-Friday, Sept. 1.

During this fast-paced program, participants will work with different skilled artists to advance their skills. Led by Tom Daly, with guest artists Al Bellleveau, Stacey Stang, Susan Kedzie, author and illustrator of "A Thousand Purring Cats," and Joanna Dymond, author of "Howling Yowling Growling with the Lost River Wolf Pack," will work with participants to create animal art in clay, pastels, murals, acrylics, drawing and plasma welding.

Participants will develop an artist's statement and learn how to exhibit their work in Friday's public art exhibition at 3 pm. Participants will be divided into two groups based on age, and should plan to bring a bagged lunch each day. The camp is at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji.

The camp is for ages 9-18, the cost to attend is $125 per participant, applications for partial scholarships are available. The registration deadline 5 p.m. Aug. 15 (if deadline has passed, contact us about late registration options). For more information or to register, contact Headwaters Music and Arts at (218) 444-5606 or online at www.headwatersmusicandarts.org/programming/camp