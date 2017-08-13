PATT RALL COLUMN: What a wide variety of activities

Paul Bunyan Playhouse closed the season with a bit of fluff, "Legally Blonde, The Musical" a fun, fast moving musical summer farewell by artistic director Jim Williams, who has announced the 2018 productions of "Clue, The Musical" and "Hairspray" to just name two offerings. We thank all the sponsors of individual shows for their underwriting.

Sod House Theater's adaptation of "An Enemy of the People" at Rail River Folk School was another event that ended this weekend. It was bluegrass and as promised a fun production, which was underwritten by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board to take live theater to areas considered lacking in enriched productions.

Those interested in the salvage operations on Lake Superior will be happy to know that "The Salvager" by Mary Frances Doner has been re-released by the Minnesota Historical Society. The book, which reads like a novel, explores the life of Captain Tom Reid on the Great Lakes. I would like to pass this book on to someone who would enjoy the story, please email me or call (218) 755-8942 and leave a message.

Join the club

The Bemidji Public Library's Adult Book Club will meet at noon on Monday, Aug. 14, in the front meeting room to discuss "Homecoming" authored by Yaa Gyasi. A story about half sisters set in 18th Century Ghana, one is lucky to be adopted by a wealthy and influential family, and the other lives in poverty and slavery. Extra books at the library.

The Young Adult Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug 15, in the front meeting room. The book for the August discussion will be "Iron King" by Julie Kagawa. Participants can stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book. The first in the seven-part series set in a fanciful site far away from planet Earth. Good novel for those who thrive on another dimension.

BACM series continues

The Bemidji Area Church Musicians' Summer Recital Series continues at noon Wednesday, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave SE. This recital will feature Jennifer (Paquette) Ellis, a Bemidji native, who was a recipient of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians scholarship in 2010 and is a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Her varied program will include a selection for folk harp, a song she has written, an Etude for piano by F. Chopin, and a piano piece by C. Griffes.. A freewill offering will be received at the door, with proceeds used to fund scholarships for area students pursuing a music degree. A luncheon will follow, price to be announced.

'Souvenir' in Hubbard

The Long Lake Theater of Hubbard presents, in collaboration with the Mask and Rose Women's Theater of Puposky, the comic and poignant story highlighting the career of Florence Foster Jenkins and her famously off sense of pitch and key but deep love for opera. 'Souvenir' features the talents of Linda Wagner and Kari Norheim of Bemidji and Steven Mayer of Fosston. The show is directed by Cate Belleveau with assistance with music from Dan Will. Will is musical director for this play and is particularly competent in musical theater for such a young accompanist. The production runs through Aug. 26 with matinee and evening performances. See the Longlaketheater website for up to date information.

This is a charming musical as told from the point of view of her piano accompanist and well worth the effort to get to Hubbard.

Muhm at First City Poetry Reads

Park Rapids poet and teacher LouAnn Muhm is the featured poet for the next First City Poetry Reads to be held at the Bemidji Fire Station at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Muhm is the author of "Breaking the Glass," a book "of fierce heart and strong hands" according to reviewer Jane Hirshfield. The theme of this event in the series is, appropriately, "Rescue and Disaster." Muhm and the Open Mic poets following her reading will, in part, address that theme in exploring the various rescues and disasters in both the larger sense (lights, sirens, 911), and in the daily victories and defeats of our lives. The event is free and the public is invited. Children are welcome too, and there is the chance that the reading may be briefly interrupted by departure of fire and rescue units. In any case, Fire Department personnel will be on hand to give a tour of the station and equipment.

BCT on the road

Bemidji Community Theater is taking its summer family play on the road: "Fairy Tale Courtroom" by Dana Proulx and directed by BCT board member, Melissa Quinn. What happens when the two villains—the Big, Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch are brought to trial. The comedy is fine fare for family or just the young at heart. Lake Bemidji State Park Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-19. The state parks require a car pass to enter and can be purchased at the entrance. Bring a chair and your imagination, and off we go!

More BCT news

Auditions for Bemidji Community Theater's fully staged fall musical, "The Sound of Music," will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23-24 on the main stage of Bemidji State University Bangsberg main stage. Director Mary Knox-Johnson is asking for a short monologue and 16 measures of music. Production dates are Nov. 10-11,Nov. 17-19.

Bemidjians are invited to BCT's annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug.25 in the historic Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. Snacks will be offered at 6 p.m. and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Newcomers are welcome to find out what BCT is doing and learning how to get involved. Annual dues are $15 individual and $20 family, with checks made out to Melissa Quinn.