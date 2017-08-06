Around the Arts, August 6

Muhm is the author of “Breaking the Glass,” a book “of fierce heart and strong hands,” according to reviewer Jane Hirshfield. The theme of the event is “Rescue and Disaster.” Muhm and the Open Mic poets following her reading will, in part, address that theme in exploring the various rescues and disasters in both the larger sense and in the daily victories and defeats of our lives.

The event is free and open to the public. Children are welcome, too, and there is the chance the reading may be briefly interrupted by departure of fire and rescue units. In any case, Fire Department personnel will be on hand to give a tour of the station, its equipment and their role in keeping the local citizenry safe.

This is the second of several readings in “First City Poetry Reads,” sponsored by the Spoken Word Committee of Watermark Art Center. The series is designed to bring poetry to new venues and listeners in and around the First City on the Mississippi. The concept aims to add unique sources of energy, interest and creativity to the spoken word.

The First City Poetry Reads schedule includes future events at Beltrami County History Center, Anytime Fitness, Sanford Hospital, Lake Bemidji State Park and more. Each event is a one-hour program with a theme tied to the event location. Anyone interested in pre-registering to read can contact Marsh Muirhead at (218) 556-6313 or mgmuirhead@midco.net. Poets are asked to keep their reading to three minutes and provide family friendly content, a release said. To learn more, visit watermarkartcenter.org under ‘Programs, Spoken Word Series.’

PARK RAPIDS -- The 4ontheFloor will play rock ’n roll and stompin’ blues at 2nd Street Stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, on Main Street in Park Rapids following Legends and Logging Days Water Wars.

4ontheFloor’s album, “All In,” showcases their roots in “blues and the immediacy of post-pop punk with the hooks and sing-a-longs you’d find in all the best road trip anthems,” a release said. “Frontman Gabriel Douglas doesn’t write stuff he can’t play and he doesn’t play stuff he doesn’t mean. Being on the road plays a large role in the writing for this record. Douglas writes about experiences, failures, successes, and not so much the what-could-have-beens.”

The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association sponsors 2nd Street Stage in partnership with Thielen Motors, sound sponsor, and Essentia Health, stage sponsor.

BEMIDJI -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area announced it will no longer host the Holidays By Hand Fine Arts and Crafts Festival. The club notified festival vendors in a letter June 1.

Festival founder Michelle Rupport plans to re-launch the festival under the same name at Bemidji High School on Dec. 9.

“After careful consideration, the club staff and Special Events Committee concluded that we can no longer invest the hundreds of hours of volunteer and staff time to coordinate the festival while continuing to focus on the club mission,” Andrea Ohnstad, executive director, said in a press release.

Rupport approached the club two years ago about taking over the festival coordination. The event had been held the first weekend in December.

“We are so grateful for the time and talent that so many artists and volunteers shared with us to make the event possible,” Ohnstad said.

Vendors who would be interested in participating in the festival for 2017 or who want more information as plans develop should contact Rupport at holidaysbyhand.acf@gmail.com or follow event plans on Facebook at Holidays by Hand Fine Arts And Craft Festival.

BEMIDJI - Classic Country Band will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW, in Bemidji. Concert is free to attend.

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library offers a monthly book discussion program.

The next scheduled session is noon, Monday, Aug. 14. The program will run for approximately an hour. At the August program, the book for discussion will be “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi. The library is located at 509 America Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji.

BEMIDJI -- On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series will move to New Salem Lutheran Church, Turtle River. The 30-minute recital will feature Melanie Hanson, violin, and Michael Hanson, saxophone. Melanie Hanson is concertmaster for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. The recital will begin at noon and a luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced. A free-will offering will be received at the door.

New Salem Church is located approximately 10 miles north of Bemidji on U.S. Highway 71, 7491 Island View Drive NW, at Turtle River.

BAGLEY -- The Sunday, Aug. 13, edition of the Farm By The Lake Concert Series near Bagley will not only feature music, but a speaker and a dinner, as well.

Kent Dudley & Bended Knee will perform, along with speaker Ben Hylden from 4 to 7 p.m., rain or shine, at Farm By The Lake.

Kent and Shante Dudley have a band -- Kent Dudley & Bended Knee -- and the perform and minister all over Minnesota as well as many other states on a free-will basis.

The Dudleys live near Bemidji, and Kent was chaplain for 16-plus years at five area long-term care facilities. Kent has released one album with Tate Music Group, out of Mustang, Okla., and three albums have been recorded at the Gary Burger Studio in Turtle River.

“Kent's music is rooted in country style, he sings about his faith, family and country; Kent has written all of his songs on the albums,” a release said. “Shantel shares with women a story of transformation, hope and healing through the Power of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Ben Dwayne Hylden is the author of "Finding Faith in the Field." He will tell his story about how a near-death car accident changed his life forever. Hylden is from Park River, N.D., and “Finding Faith in the Field” is a “telling of his miraculous journey of faith and recovery since his accident.”

The event is sponsored by the Bagley Rotary Club, Cease Family Funeral Home, Fireside Grill and Patio, Riverwood Bank and Daroos Pizza.

HUBAARD, Minn. -- The Long Lake Theater of Hubbard presents, in collaboration

with the Mask and Rose Women’s Theater of Puposky, the comic and poignant story highlighting the career of Florence Foster Jenkins and her famously off sense of pitch and key but deep love for opera. ‘Souvenir’ features the talents of Linda Wagner and Kari Norheim of Bemidji and Steven Mayer of Fosston.

The show is directed by Cate Belleveau with assistance with music from Dan Will. The play runs at the Long Lake Theater in Hubbard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 26 with 3 p.m. Wednesday matinees and 7:30 p.m. evening performances.

For tickets call (218) 732-0099 or visit longlaketheater.com or Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids.

Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the Headwaters Art Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28-Friday, Sept. 1.

During this fast-paced program, participants will work with different skilled artists to advance their skills. Led by Tom Daly, with guest artists Al Bellleveau, Stacey Stang, Susan Kedzie, author and illustrator of “A Thousand Purring Cats,” and Joanna Dymond, author of “Howling Yowling Growling with the Lost River Wolf Pack,” will work with participants to create animal art in clay, pastels, murals, acrylics, drawing and plasma welding.

Participants will develop an artist's statement and learn how to exhibit their work in Friday's public art exhibition at 3 pm. Participants will be divided into two groups based on age, and should plan to bring a bagged lunch each day. The camp is at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji.

The camp is for ages 9-18, the cost to attend is $125 per participant, applications for partial scholarships are available. The registration deadline 5 p.m. Aug. 15 (if deadline has passed, contact us about late registration options). For more information or to register, contact Headwaters Music and Arts at (218) 444-5606 or online at www.headwatersmusicandarts.org/programming/camp