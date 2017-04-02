Art briefs for Sunday, April 2

The Gallery's featured artist this month is Mary Morton. Morton is most well known for her Ukrainian Eggs and will be demonstrating the decorating process.

The First Friday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Gallery North, 502 Third Street NW.

Open Mike First Friday at Headwaters School

BEMIDJI—The Northwoods Folk Collective returns to Headwaters for an Open Mike First Friday on Friday, April 7.

The event will be hosted by Dennis Montgomery and is co-sponsored by Northwoods Folk Collective and Headwaters Music and Arts. Tom Daly pottery will be available for purchase. Proceeds will support the Headwaters Art room. Arrive early if you like to sign up to perform. Admission is $3 or $8 for families. Headwaters School of Music and the Arts is located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Group exhibit at Wild Hare Bistro

BEMIDJI—Wild Hare will host the members of the Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail during a group exhibit at Wild Hare Bistro and Coffee House. The exhibit opens on Friday, April 7, with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Members include Bonnie Lundorff, Karen E. Goulet, Eve Sumsky, Carrie Jessen, Patricia Lovegreen, Keila McCracken and Kristin Majkrzak. The Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail, which takes place April 21-22, is a studio tour that celebrates the unique heritage of the area's voyageurs, pioneers and indigenous peoples, showcasing both traditional and contemporary textile art forms.

Watermark presents Anishinaabe exhibit, workshops

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center will host three workshops and one exhibit centered around Ojibwe traditional and contemporary fiber art during this year's Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail, held April 21-22.

• There will be a beadwork exhibit featuring the work of Tom Stillday, of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Watermark Art Center, 519 Beltrami Ave. Attendees will be able to view the exhibit and meet Stillday.

• Clyde Estey, of the White Earth Nation, will lead a 1.5-day introductory workshop featuring the weaving techniques of Split Ash basketry. The class will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22. Participants must be present both days. Class fee is $50 with a $35 materials fee. Pre-registration is required.

• Betsy May, of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, will teach quill working from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Participants will create a pair of earrings using traditional quilling and beading techniques. Class fee is $30 with a $25 materials fee. Pre-registration is required.

• Karen E. Goulet, of the White Earth Nation, will host an open workshop session "On the Surface" for artists interested in experimenting with assemblage and mixed media materials. The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22, at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. No fee or pre-registration required.

To register for the workshops or find more details on each Watermark event, visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Exhibit of ceramics to feature BSU alumni

BEMIDJI—Butch Holden, professor emeritus of art at BSU, will present work produced by BSU alumni over the course of nearly 40 years that makes up part of the university's world-class Margaret H. Harlow Ceramics Collection on Wednesday, April 19, at the university's Talley Gallery.

Holden's gallery talk will open a reception held from 2 to 4 p.m. He will explore the work on display and give a brief history of BSU's ceramics studio. BSU's Harlow Ceramics Collection is a growing, world-class collection of contemporary clay art. BSU faculty curate the collection by purchasing notable works from around the world and work produced by BSU students who take ceramics courses in the university's clay lab in Bensen Hall. Pieces on display will represent nearly four decades of student work from the 1970s through 2016.

The Talley Gallery's 2017 Harlow Ceramics Exhibition opens Monday, April 3, and continues through Friday, April 28.

The Talley Gallery, in Bridgeman Hall 140 on the BSU campus, is barrier-free and open at no charge to the public. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Headwaters Art Club held April 6 - May 11

BEMIDJI—The Headwaters Art Club will meet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays between April 6 and May 11 at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The club is intended for children between ages 9 and 14. The club is limited to 20 participants. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 by Monday, April 3. Cost is $60. Artists Diamond Knispel and Terry Honstead will lead the club. Each week includes open art time, a snack, and new art techniques with artist mentors.

Photography exhibit at Cabin Coffeehouse

BEMIDJI—The Watermark Art Center continues their off-site photography exhibit at The Cabin Coffeehouse, 214 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji. The exhibit, titled Waabanjigaade, features natural and cultural profiles by Manidoikwe Devlin and David Manuel.

Works by John Winter at Library

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Library wall will showcase the work of John Winter, an emerging artist in Bemidji. Winter primarily paints in watercolor. His subjects include nature, recreational activities and history. The library is located at 509 America Ave.

Mixed media artwork by Nina Lubarski

BEMIDJI—Dunn Bros Coffee features new work from a returning artist, Nina Lubarski, to celebrate the coming of spring with creepy, crawly friends! Lubarski, a middle school art teacher, will be exhibiting mixed media 2D artwork featuring insects. Dunn Bros is located at 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

'Color Me Spring' at Neilson Place

BEMIDJI—Neilson Place continues the exhibit "Color Me Spring" by Diane Crawford. Crawford is a self-taught artist who has attended many watercolor workshops over the years by nationally and internationally renowned artists. At Neilson Place, Crawford artwork will include watercolor, alcohol ink, and Batik paintings. Neilson Place is located on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne St. NW.

Annual Midwinter Interlude exhibit at BSU

BEMIDJI—BSU continues the 8th annual Midwinter Interlude exhibit at the Ramsey Gallery Lobby in Bangsberg Hall, featuring the arts and crafts of BSU faculty and staff. Bangsberg Hall is located on Lake Boulevard NE.