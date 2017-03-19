Art briefs, Sunday, March 19

Cottman is an interdisciplinary artist creating at the intersections of visual, literary and performance art, a release said. As storyteller "Auntie Beverly" she tells folktales and fables from the African Diaspora. The stories she tells are based on African and African-American folktales, myths, fables and traditions.

A writing workshop by Patricia Jamie Lee will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Farm By The Lake. During the class, attendees will learn to unearth personal stories and practice bringing them out onto the page. Topics will include an exploration of the structure of story, how to bring your story to life and discovering what kind of story you have to tell. The workshop will end with a short discussion about blogging, self-publishing, podcasting and other options for sharing your stories.

Lee is the author of nine books, both fiction and nonfiction.

This activity is made possible, in part, by a grant provided by the Region 2 Arts Council through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state's general fund.

Miriam Webber to perform BSU faculty recital

BEMIDJI—Miriam Webber, assistant professor of music at BSU, will perform traditional works along with a premier piece that will be unveiled during a free faculty bassoon recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the Thompson Recital Hall of BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. Admission is free. Webber recital will feature the debut of "Three Ojibwe Stories," composed by Nathan Jones. The piece includes Ojibwe texts that were published in BSU's "Oshkaabewis Native Journal." Webber formed the rest of her recital around "Three Ojibwe Stories" to highlight the piece, which was commissioned with BSU and the greater Bemidji community in mind, a release said.

Open auditions for 'South Pacific'

BEMIDJI—Northern Light Opera Co. recently announced the open audition schedule for the 2017 summer production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "South Pacific."

Open auditions will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Pine Point School; 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the choir room at Bemidji High School; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1 at Calvary Lutheran Church. A dance call and callbacks will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Calvary.

Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a verse of a song and have a one- to two-minute monologue prepared. Sign for an audition slot by visiting Northern Light Opera Co.'s Facebook page.

Production dates will be July 28 to Aug. 5 at at Armory Square. Early chorus rehearsals will start June 5, with first-read through June 19. To learn more about the Northern Light Opera Co., visit www.northernlightopera.org.

Least of These seeks artist applications

BEMIDJI—The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe in Bemidji is seeking applications from artists for the 2017 featured First Friday Artist of the Month Positions. Local artists who work with any media including painting, music, fiber, pottery, jewelry, photography, may apply. To apply, submit an artist statement along with three to five photos of sample artwork to theleastofthesemn@gmail.com. The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe is located at 108 Third St. and is a program of Hands of Action International, a Bemidji area nonprofit organization.

"Paint and Play Day" set for April 1

BEMIDJI—Gallery North will host a "Paint and Play Day" from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April, 1 at the gallery, 502 Third St. NW. Attendees will create original greeting card with Marion Reil or paint an Easter Egg with Mary Morton. Cost is $5 per activity for instruction and materials. To register, call (218) 444-9813 or visit Gallery North.

Spoon carving at Rail River Folk School

BEMIDJI—Emily Derke and Nate Johnson will offer a short series of three classes at Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW. The first class, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, will focus on spoon carving. Attendees will learn the basics of knife selection, use, and sharpening while carving a wooden spoon. Cost is $45. To RSVP, contact Johnson at nate@ivegottwohands.com or (218) 255-1345.

More classes include Black Ash Pack Baskets scheduled for May 6-7 and Weaving with Birch Bark scheduled for June 3.

Six Appeal concerts set

BEMIDJI—Six Appeal, an a cappella group, will perform two concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at Bemidji High School auditorium. Tickets cost $15 and are available at Lueken's Village Foods North and Overbeek Electronics and Music. Remaining tickets will be available at the door. The concerts will features performances by Bemidji High School show choirs Vocalmotive and La Voce Ballo and the middle school show choirs. The concert is sponsored in part by Sanford Health, RP Broadcasting, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and Candlewood Suites.