Sharp serves as Gallery North’s showcase artist

Sharp was born in 1938 and like many artists he grew up in an artistic family. There was no television, but drawing and coloring always available. In the 1980s, Sharp was able to set up a makeshift art studio in his garage. He began experimenting with many different paints and pigments. He started with contemporary before moving into landscapes, floral, Southwest and then portraits. Sharp is an independent, self-guided artist and now paints full time and has been shown in several art galleries.