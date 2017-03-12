Search
    Sharp serves as Gallery North’s showcase artist

    By Maggi Stivers Today at 3:00 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Boyd Sharp was the showcase artist during the Gallery North First Friday open house held March 3.

    Sharp was born in 1938 and like many artists he grew up in an artistic family. There was no television, but drawing and coloring always available. In the 1980s, Sharp was able to set up a makeshift art studio in his garage. He began experimenting with many different paints and pigments. He started with contemporary before moving into landscapes, floral, Southwest and then portraits. Sharp is an independent, self-guided artist and now paints full time and has been shown in several art galleries.

    Maggi Stivers

    Maggi Stivers is a Multi-Media Journalist at the Bemidji Pioneer. She covers art and entertainment in the Bemidji area. She is a 2013 Bemidji State graduate majoring in mass communications with a minor in sociology. Contact her at (218) 333-9790 or mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com.

    mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9790
