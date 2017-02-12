"My afternoon has morphed into this," Dreyer said. "There was a slot available in the class, so I was able to just join in."

Woodcarver Les Sanders was leading a class as part of February's "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" free art classes at Gallery North.

Sanders, who has been carving since he was 18, selected the cross because of the simple pattern.

"It's easy and gives people a chance to try (carving). You can do a lot of things with sanding tools and you don't necessarily have to use a lot of knives," he said.

The carving class was only one of several free art classes during was taught by Gallery North artists during the month of February.

"The idea is really to introduce people to Gallery North because we're not in the best location as far as people just walking by and seeing the gallery. We actually have to invite them in, in a sense," Sanders said.

Classes include topics ranging from needle felting to Ukrainian egg decorating to beginning watercolor and much more.

Pre-registration is necessary as class sizes are limited. Registration forms are available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Gallery North, 502 Third St. NW.

The schedule is as follows:

• Feb. 14: Carve and paint a puppy with Les Sanders from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 15: Needle felting with Patty Lovegreen from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Feb. 17: Weave a basket vase with Monie Martin from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Feb. 18: Beaded dragonfly with Kathy Sanders from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 21: Ukrainian eggs with Mary Morton from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

• Feb. 22: Reverse painting on glass with Marion Reil from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Feb. 25: Gourd pin with Kathy Sanders from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 28: Copenhagen flower quilting with Jeanie Fenner from 1 to 4 p.m.

• March 1: Beginning watercolor class with Grace Garland from 2 to 4 p.m.