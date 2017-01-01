Art briefs for Jan. 1

Davey creates original jewelry pieces. The schedule for "Warm your Heart with a Little Art" will be available the event.

Watermark continues multimedia group show

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center will continue their multimedia group show that highlights a variety of mediums including painting, ceramics, mixed media and photography for First Friday events.

Artists featured include John Lembi, Marlon Davidson, Don Knudson, Paula Swenson, Butch Holden and Duane Paulson. Due to construction, Watermark is currently operating out of their temporary annex location at 516 Beltrami Ave NW. The exhibit can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Wild Hare Bistro presents 'New Works'

BEMIDJI—Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse will continue its presentation of "New Works" by Marlon Davidson and Don Knudson through the month of January. Award-winning artists Davidson and Knudson have been working collaboratively for decades, and will exhibit new collaborations as well as individual solo pieces. The artists are best known for their dimensional, mixed-media wall pieces that show well in private and public spaces.

Marlon was an instructor at BSU until his retirement, and Knudson has been a sculptor and a furniture maker. One of the objectives of the two artists is to successfully combine both natural elements and more sophisticated content, and put them together in a way that makes the work harmonious, a release said.

Both artists look at nature as their primary source of inspiration, informed by art history and the progress of art through the Twentieth Century to the present. Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse is located at 523 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Display featuring painter Kierlyn Ward

BEMIDJI—For First Friday events, Dunn Bros Coffee will continue its display featuring painter Kierlyn Ward. Ward is a coffee roaster at Dunn Bros. Her paintings encompass many styles. Dunn Bros is located at 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

'Around the World in Pictures' by Cal Rice

BEMIDJI—Neilson Place continues the photography display of "Around the World in Pictures" by Cal Rice for the January First Friday. Rice is a professional photographer and world traveler. His goal is to document the history and culture of each country he visits.

Every display area at Neilson Place is dedicated to an individual country's images, including Bhutan, Cuba, Costa Rica, Ireland, Italy and America. Neilson Place is located on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne St. NW.

Northern Artist Association display

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Public Library wall will display work by the Northern Artist Association, featuring a variety of art mediums and styles as part of First Friday events. The library is located at 509 America Ave. NW.