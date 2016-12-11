Art briefs - Sunday Dec. 11

The debut book signing will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rail School River School, 303 Railroad St. SW. The event will feature an open mic with readings by Swann as well as other poets. To participate in the readings, sign up before 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

A book signing will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Book World, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW. Swann has written poetry most of his life. He has read his work at the University of Minnesota, BSU, the Loft Literary Center and various coffeehouses.

Northern Artist Association monthly meeting

BEMIDJI—The Northern Artist Association will host their monthly meeting and Christmas party at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave SE. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call (218) 759-2952.