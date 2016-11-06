LouAnn Muhm and Mary Therese named artist fellows

Muhm has been a practicing poet for 25 years. Her work has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies. Her book of poems, "Breaking the Glass" was a finalist for the 2009 Midwest Book Award in Poetry. In addition to being a poet, Muhm is a teacher and a scholar. She recently completed her master's degree in poetry. As a 2016-2017 artist fellow, Muhm's plans focus on reading, writing, and researching- working toward the completion of a new body of work.

Therese is a full-time painter, and has been working with a variety of mediums in her career as an artist. She paints interior and exterior murals, and has lead many community members in the creation of public art projects. Therese expresses herself in acrylic and watercolor paintings as well as surface designing fabric to be worn or displayed. Her paintings have been exhibited both locally and internationally. As a 2016-2017 artist fellow, Therese plans to spend time creating large-scale batik paintings, with subjects drawn from her environment and travel experiences.