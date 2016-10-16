Just this summer, I received a copy of Mary Casanova's newest young adult novel, "Ice Out," which I enjoyed for the story line and the times (prohibition in the 1920s) and the location (Rainy Lake), so it could be named a historical novel. In the book, two friends are novices to bootlegging although one of them is too smart for his own good and the other is an aspiring businessman who as a teenager must support his mother and sisters after his father's passing. Owen's life is further complicated with his affection for his high school friend who is following a familiar theme—girlfriend goes off to college and boyfriend is left behind and worried that he has lost her forever. I enjoyed this book because the storyline was realistic and I did not have to endure foul language and explicit sexual scenes. I am pleased to see and hear these books coming out and honored that my name is on publisher's mailing list.

This week

• Trash to Treasures last day is today (Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Solway Town Hall and it features a farmers' market, handmade fudge, candles, aprons, dresses, soaps, skin care, crochet and knitted items and dolls and more, including Native American beadwork.

• Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning has already begun its Tuesday fall sessions and this week's program is with Professor Bruce G. Privratsky. ALL programs start with refreshments at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and bars, and conversations. Privratsky will speak about "Living with the Turks" and promises to explain why our relationship with Turkey has diminished in the past few years. The talk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Roger Spiry Community Room at Beltrami Electric Room and continue until 11 a.m. with questions until 11:30 a.m. If you would like to be a board member or just want some information, call Al Yarnott at 444-7091. These lectures are open to the public for free and they support themselves with freewill donations.

• The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative is hosting a Beginning Alcohol Inks Workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Fireside Grille and Patio in Bagley. Beginning Alcohol Inks are permanent, fast drying and result in vibrant, translucent colors. Learn about color, composition and design, exploring this emerging art form. No previous art background or prior experience is necessary.

• The second annual Imagine It! With Skalmusik, concert and dance at 7 p.m. Friday at the Event Center in Gonvick, 226 Elm St. Desserts and beverage will be available on site for a donation or at the door prior to concert time. This group plays the music of their heritage on fiddles, accordions, pump organ, guitar and string bass. Cost: $10 adults, 18 and younger are free. Tickets are available at Clearwater's Life Center in Clearbrook or Gonvick, or call either (218) 487-5290 or (218) 776-2789. Event is sponsored by the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative and a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council.

Upcoming Events

Sweet Treat Shelter at Farm by the Lake. Local businesses will, for the third year, be set up at Farm by the Lake (Bagley) in the picnic shelter to provide a fun-filled Halloween on Oct. 31. Candy handout will be from 5 to 7 p.m.; with a costume contest at 6 p.m.

Barbara Schlichting has a book-signing scheduled at Book World from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. The book features Mary Lincoln and is based on an historical speech given by Abraham Lincoln that had propelled him into the White House, known as the Lost Speech. The title of the book is "If Words Could Kill" and is considered to be part of the newest genre YA/A (young adult/adult) mysteries.

Author Mary Casanova is scheduled to read from and sign copies of her new young adult novel "Ice Out" and her newest children's picture book, "Wake Up, Island" from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Beagle and Wolf Books & Bindery in Park Rapids.

Opera on the big screen at the Bemidji Theatre will be showing "Pavarotti and Friends" in their Modena appearance Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.