Studio Cruise 2016 artists

The tour is free and open to the public.

Red Tour

The Red Tour travels through the Mississippi Headwaters State Forest to a variety of art from paintings to sculptures and pottery.

• Brian Grund: Photography. Chasing the Wind Photography, 323 Beltrami Ave. NW, Bemidji.

• Tom Daly: Stoneware and Raku Ceramics. Tom's Aquatic Ceramics, 607 Bemidji Ave N Bemidji.

• Kat Sanders: Gourd Art, Lampworking. Sanders Studios, 3619 Birchmont Drive NE, Bemidji.

• Les Sanders: Wood Carving. Sanders Studios 3619 Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji.

• Colleen Hilts: Fiber Art and Wood Carving.

• Maureen O'Brien: Acrylic Painting. Evergreen Farm Studio, 4006 Centerline Road NW Solway.

• Gayle Highberg: Watercolor, Mixed Acrylic. Gayle H.H., 37386 211th Avenue, Bagley.

• David Towley: Woodturning and Cremation Urns. David Towley Woodworking, 50088 County Road 29, Bemidji.

• Kathy Towley: Woodturning. David Towley Woodworking, 50088 County Road 29, Bemidji.

• Wanda Reise: Odegard Acrylic, Watercolor, Sculpture. Odegard Studios, 4803 Yaubetcha Lane SW, Bemidji.

Purple Tour

The Purple Tour crosses the Mississippi River taking in both lake and river scenery into the drive.

• Jonathan Carlson: Pottery. Carlson Pottery, 25443 County Road, Bemidji.

• Kym Kovacic: Watercolor, Acrylic Mixed Media. KymMIT Gallery, 4796 Badger Lane SE, Bemidji.

• Barbara E Jolly: Pen and Ink, Collage, Watercolor, Acrylic. Guest of Kym Kovacic, 4796 Badger Lane SE, Bemidji.

• Dee Najjar: Oils, Pastels, Mixed Media. Guest of Kym Kovacic, 4796 Badger Lane SE, Bemidji.

• Paula Swenson: Painter. River of Time Studio, 1017 N Plantagenet Road SE, Bemidji.

• Gary Thomton: Woodwork. Guest of Paula Swenson, 1017 N Plantagenet Road SE, Bemidji.

• Diane Crawford: Alcohol Inks and Watercolor. 1114 Roosevelt Road SE Bemidji.

• Marley Kaul Egg: Tempera and Acrylic. Kaul Studio, 4111 Mill Street NE Bemidji.

• Pat Shough: Watercolor, Acrylic, Silks. Sillimandi Art Studio, 4202 Pintail Lane NE, Bemidji.

• Kathy Gustafson, Mixed Media Painting and Metal Sculpture. Guest of Pat Shough 4202 Pintail Lane NE, Bemidji.

Orange Tour

The orange tour travels through the Bemidji countryside into northern Minnesota's woods and sparkling blue waters.

• Shannon Lucas Westrum: Basketry. Wildflower Design Studios, 3932 North Country Circle NE.

• Alice Blessing: Acrylics on Canvas. Guest of Cindy Burger, 7883 Island View Drive NE Turtle River.

• Cindy Burger: Metal Jewelry. Cindy Burger Studio, 7883 Island View Drive NE Turtle River.

• Monica Hansmeyer: Metal Jewelry. Seven Sister Design, 410 Main Ave., Turtle River.

• Jeff Burger: Ceramics. Jeff Burger Clay, 8959 Turtle River Lake Road NE Bemidji.

• Eve Sumsky: Fiber Artist and Basket. Eve's Weaves, 481 Lake Avenue NW, Tenstrike.

• Don Houseman: Acrylic Painting, Woodcut Prints and Children Books. Stuff on Paper, 21849 Erdahl Court NE, Tenstrike.

• Terry Honstead: Mixed Media Painting. Terry Honstead's Art, 10586 Quarterhorse Circle NE, Tenstrike.

• Virgene Tyrrell: Mosaics. Tumbled Glass Studio, 2007 Island View Drive NE, Bemidji.

• Karen-Lisa Forbes: Cavandoli Knotting, Fiber Arts, Mixed Media. Knot What You Think, 9611 Foxcroft Road NW, Bemidji.

• Al Belleveau: Stone and Steel. Albert Belleveau Metal Sculpture, 24011 Highway 89 NW Puposky.