The ninth annual Studio Cruise arts tour is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. The cruise, a drive-yourself tour, features 31 local artists.

"It is the most (we have had.) Our first year, we were in at around 15. We have grown steadily over the years," David Towley, Bemidji Studio Cruise Steering Committee Chair.

When Towley and his wife, Kathy, moved to Bemidji full time, he mentioned to Lori Forshee-Donnay of the Watermark Art Center that they would be interested in joining an open studio event.

"She responded, 'We don't have one,'" said Towley, "She suggested that if I felt strongly enough about it, I could help organize it, and I did."

The Studio Cruise has developed three goals: promotion, education and creating an economic stimulus.

The cruise works to promote Bemidji as a destination for the arts and its rich artistic community.

"The idea was to get people here to see that we have sculptures and murals 24-7/365 on various street corners downtown. We have live theater, we have the orchestra, we have the city band," Towley said.

Second, the cruise provides an educational opportunity for the public to come to the creative space of the artist. During the event, artists are asked to demonstrate their process and not just show their work.

"When the public asks artists, 'What they are doing or what they are thinking and why did they do that or versus this,' that helps to educate the artists on the public perception of their work," Towley said.

And finally, the cruise hopes to provide artists with a direct retail opportunity to sell their work to the public.

