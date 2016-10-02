ART BRIEFS - Sunday, Oct. 2

Talley Gallery reception

BEMIDJI -- The Talley Gallery, located on the BSU campus, will present the works of Milton Moore, a New England photographer.

An opening reception for the artist will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the gallery, located in Bridgeman Hall, Room 140.

The show is a collection of images that tell stories from 30 years past of livelihoods lost to time, environmental disaster, overregulation and over fishing, a release said.

BEMIDJI -- A first Friday open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Gallery North, 502 Third Street NW. Gallery North's showcase artist for the month of October is Shirley Lee.

Lee works in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. Her work also includes mixed media using various textures. Gallery North's featured member artist for October is photo artist Carol Hoyem. All of her work starts with her original photographs, that are then transformed via digital photo artistry techniques into unique pieces of art.

BEMIDJI -- The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe presents chainmail and jewelry artist John Theroux, founder of JohnsChains, for First Friday. An open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Least of These, 108 Third St. NW. Refreshments will be served.

BEMIDJI -- Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse will present Wild Horse Fine Art Photography by

artist Jessie Marianiello from Friday through Nov. 2. An opening reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Wild Hare, 523 Minnesota Ave.

Bemidji native and founder of Stray Dog Arts, Marianiello is known for her colorful pet portraits. The exhibit will feature her fine art photography captured while observing wild horses in the far reaches of the Wyoming mountains.