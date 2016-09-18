BEMIDJI -- The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji recently was awarded a $47,951 Art Access grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board toward developing a program relating to its Native American gallery and efforts to foster strategic, long-term engagement with regional Native American artists.

“We are thrilled about what this means to future programming at the art center, as well as for area Native American artists,” Watermark Executive Director Lori Forshee-Donnay said in a release.

“Receiving an Arts Access grant provides Watermark the opportunity to further implement the ongoing efforts of our Native American Gallery committee. This opportunity is significant for the Watermark and for the region.”

The grant will expedite Watermark’s plans for the dedicated Native American Gallery by providing funding for a program director, outreach and artist development, and design and construction of gallery cases to display artwork, culminating in a guest artist juried exhibit in 2017, the center said in a release.

Funding for the Arts Access grant comes through an appropriation by the state Legislature and Cultural Heritage Fund, which was passed by Minnesota voters in 2008.

Watermark is one of 47 recipients of Minnesota State Arts Board funding.