BEMIDJI -- When Diane Crawford teaches an art class, there are no paintbrushes or cups of water.

Each student is given only a credit card, a straw, a sheet of yupo paper and a few bottles of alcohol inks.

But with these limited tools, each student will walk away with a piece of art.

“Someone had once said, ‘This is a media that you have no control over. It controls you, but you walk away feeling like an artist,’” Crawford said.

Crawford was first intrigued by the technique when she was living in Hawaii.

“I saw a painting done by a fellow artist. It was of a gecko and the paws were so unique that I thought how did he get that color,” she said. “I tried to run him down and I found out that they didn't sell them (alcohol inks) like this at the time.”

After years of searching at different art supply stores and trying different types of inks, she finally found what she was looking for at a craft store, alcohol ink.

“I started playing with it and then I ended up going online and watched a couple YouTube videos and that's it,” she said. “They are very bright, they are very colorful and they take me maybe 15 minutes to do each one.”

While the majority of Crawford’s alcohol ink paintings are flowers, she has expanded into different subjects.

“Flowers are so easy to do because they lend themselves to this media. Trees are easy to do for the same reason. Faces are a little bit more work but they are fun and all of a sudden they are very comical looking,” she said.

The paper Crawford uses is a synthetic paper called yupo paper. The paper has a plastic coating that allows the alcohol ink to sit on top of it.

Crawford has been able to teach her alcohol ink techniques to others with classes. Classes will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Dec. 17 at the Old Schoolhouse, 2335 Monroe Ave. SW. Cost is $35, with all supplies included. To register, call (218) 751-4723.