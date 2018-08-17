Comedian Ron White to perform at Sanford Center
BEMIDJI -- Comedian Ron White will perform at the Sanford Center in Bemidji this December.
The city-owned facility will host the comedian, known as Ron “Tater Salad” White on stage, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at the Sanford Center box office, ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets for the performance are starting at $42.
Rising to fame as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, White is a Grammy-nominated comedian and feature actor who’s sold more than 14 million albums, according to a press release. During his shows, White is known for his storytelling, relaying tales from his life, such as growing up in a small Texas town.