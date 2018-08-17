Comedian Ron White to perform at Sanford Center

The city-owned facility will host the comedian, known as Ron “Tater Salad” White on stage, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at the Sanford Center box office, ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets for the performance are starting at $42.