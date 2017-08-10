CNN commentator Jeffrey Lord tweeted a Nazi salute. He was fired immediately.
CNN said Thursday it had cut ties with Jeffrey Lord, one of its most polarizing and ubiquitous personalities, after he used a phrase largely associated with Nazis in World War II. The separation is the latest at the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet, which has come under increased scrutiny since the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.
On Twitter, Lord used the phrase "Sieg heil" in a retort to Angelo Carusone, who heads the liberal activist organization Media Matters for America.
"Nazi salutes are indefensible," the network said in statement. "Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network."
As the Trump administration has thrust CNN into an adversarial relationship, the cable-news outlet has had to jettison relationships with on-air personalities almost as fast as it can mint them. In recent months, CNN has walked away from a years-long relationship with comedienne Kathy Griffin and declined to renew a programming pact with author Reza Aslan. Griffin had posted a picture of herself holding a bloody head resembling President Trump. Griffin has for several years co-hosted the network's New Year's Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. Aslan on Twitter used profanity to describe President Trump in the wake of remarks he made about recent terrorist attacks on London.