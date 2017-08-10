On Twitter, Lord used the phrase "Sieg heil" in a retort to Angelo Carusone, who heads the liberal activist organization Media Matters for America.

"Nazi salutes are indefensible," the network said in statement. "Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network."

As the Trump administration has thrust CNN into an adversarial relationship, the cable-news outlet has had to jettison relationships with on-air personalities almost as fast as it can mint them. In recent months, CNN has walked away from a years-long relationship with comedienne Kathy Griffin and declined to renew a programming pact with author Reza Aslan. Griffin had posted a picture of herself holding a bloody head resembling President Trump. Griffin has for several years co-hosted the network's New Year's Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. Aslan on Twitter used profanity to describe President Trump in the wake of remarks he made about recent terrorist attacks on London.