PATT RALL COLUMN: Music is in the air in Bemidji

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of music director, Beverly Everett, will present Celtic Legends at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bemidji High School Performing Arts Center with world traveler and musician Lisa Bost-Sandberg. Bost-Sandberg is noted for the honor of premiering pieces and actively seeking new commissions with a particular interest in music for the alto flute. Tickets are available at the door the day of the program.

Sunday is also the performance of Bemidji Community Theater's musical "Dragonsong" based on the books of Anne McCaffrey, which promises a space/time journey set on the planet Pern, where dragon riders rule the skies and harpers (singer/songwriters) spin their tales. Irene Elliot adapted the stories to a play and director Mary Knox-Johnson chose it for her 100th play production. Vocal Director Julie Loxtercamp, working her first time for BCT, and Musical Director Dan Will are busy encouraging the cast and each other. Scene Designer Dwayne Johnson has volunteers to build and paint the set with Gregg Wilimek as scenic painter. From the youngest to the oldest player, primarily composed of Bemidjians, are supporting each other especially those youngsters who are discovering their talents for the first time. Menolly is a talented young singer who longs to sing (Charlotte Saxton) but her father (Paul Conklin) refuses to let her free because his cannot betray tradition. There is a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday and another one next Sunday with school performances this week. The next public performances are Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. Tickets are available now at K.K. Thompson and Iverson Drugs: $6 children and $12 for adults, if available, at the door the day of performance. Many Bemidji businesses have contributed their support during rehearsals and performances, thanks to you for keeping BCT up and afloat.

Also, tonight, the Bemidji Choir Home Concert takes the Bangsberg main stage at 7:30 p.m. for their spring concert. Tickets at the door: $8 adults, $5 seniors and free for students.

Upcoming events

• Adventures in Lifelong Learning continues its spring 2017 lecture series at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. Coffee and bars start at 9:30 a.m. and continues through the Q&A in the Roger S­piry meeting room of Beltrami Elective Cooperate, 411 Technology Drive NW. Maggie Carlson will talk about her research of the local trails: Red Lake and Leech Lake.

• Thee Bemidji Choir Chamber Singers will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at St. Philip's Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW. Suggested donation is $10.

• Explore the Stepping Stones of Passaggio with Annalise Aakhus, a junior at BSU majoring in Music Education and voice. She will be holding a workshop on how to properly use your voice: Chest voice and the mysterious head-voice. Sing any style you would like and sing it well. The workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Headwaters School of Music and the Arts with a $20 fee. Register at 218-444-5606 or for questions about the workshop, call diamondknispel@gmail.com.

• There will be a Poetry Slam at Toddy's Pub and Grub with MC Marsh Muirhead and cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25, minimum of three original poems. Sponsored by the MSMA, call 218-444-4605 to register. Day and time are 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12—if you didn't register, arrive early.