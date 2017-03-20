Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Paris robbery

LOS ANGELES - After months of silence on the subject, Kim Kardashian West has opened up about being robbed at gunpoint last October in Paris.

Kardashian West recounted the traumatizing experience to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian during the Sunday, March19, episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kardashian West said she feared that she would be raped and killed on Oct. 3 when two masked men posing as police officers entered her Paris hotel room and ultimately took off with her jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring.

"Then [one of the armed men] duct tapes my face, my mouth, to get me to not yell or anything, and then he grabs my legs and I wasn't -- I had no clothes on under [my robe] -- and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'Okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me,'" Kardashian recalled, tearing up. "And I fully mentally prepped myself and then he didn't and he duct taped my legs together."

"Then they had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they are just totally going to shoot me in the head," she added. "I just prayed Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."

The burglars ultimately moved her to the bathroom tub before running away. Kardashian West then called her sister Kourtney, who was at a nearby night club with their sister Kendall Jenner, before calling her mom Kris Jenner. Kourtney, Kendall, and Kris also all recalled seeing a visibly shaken Kim following the robbery.

The E! reality series opened with footage from Kanye West's New York City concert, shot by his documentary crew, that showed him exiting the stage mid-performance after learning that his wife had been robbed.

"If anything would of happened to you, I wouldn't stop until they were dead," West tells Kardashian West in the episode, after reuniting with her in New York.

Since then, French police have arrested 17 suspects, and charged 10 in connection with the robbery.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" airs Sundays on E!