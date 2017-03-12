BHS showchoir Vocalmotive has successful season

The show choirs have had one of their finest seasons ever and have received rave reviews for their shows this year, school officials said in a release. Vocalmotive earned third place, second place, third place and fourth place in competitions during the season. They also captured other awards for best show band, best costumes, best vocal ensemble and best opener. The best female soloist award went to Susanna Roed at every competition this year. She is the first soloist at BHS to go four-for-four in this category with her rendition of "Feelin' Good.”

La Voce Ballo placed first, second and second in their division, not falling once to any other Minnesota schools. They also received two awards for best show band.

Tickets for the Six Appeal show are available at Overbeek's and Lueken's Village Foods North. Cost is $15. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds from the performance will help support the Bemidji show choir program.