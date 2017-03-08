Off The Record Blog: I survived Arby’s Meat Mountain Sandwich
There have been many times on this blog where I have poked fun of fast food with my endless well of snark. From the time I saw a deep fried Big Mac on a stick, to a godless abomination that is a Cheeto filled with mac and cheese to Taco Bell’s latest attempts for humans to play Russian Roulette with their health by making deep fried chicken a taco shell.
So when I saw that Arby’s was mocking everything we hold to be dear and sane by saying “(REDACTED) it, just put all the meat on a bun!” I realized I had two options: One, poke fun of it like I have before or Two, enter the belly of the beast and consume one of the damn things and write about that.
Because I am full of terrible ideas at times, I chose the latter.