Art briefs - Sunday, March 5

The performance will feature several different performers including Terry Kennedy, Patty Kakac, Anne O’Flynn, David Bengtson, Al Lieffort, Rachel Nelson, Jim Faber, Paulette Friday and Sara Schwabe.

Tickets will be available at the door and cost $10 for adults and students between 6 and 17 years of age are free. For more information, call (218) 556- 3016

BCS continues with Lysander Piano Trio concert

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State's Department of Music continues its Bemidji Concert Series on Tuesday, March 7, with the Juilliard School's Lysander Piano Trio.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Theatre of BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. Tickets are available in advance or, if available, at the doors, for $10, with discounted student tickets available for $5.

The trio is comprised of Itamar Zorman on violin, Liza Stepanova on piano and Michael Katz on cello. The trio will perform Reinaldo Moya's "Ghostwritten Variations" along with several other pieces.

Stenciling, American Folk Art classes scheduled

BEMIDJI -- A Stenciling Class and American Folk Art painting class will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Blue Willow, 309 America Ave. NW.

Cost is $25 per person. No experience is necessary as step by step instructions are included. To register, call Betty at (218) 556-7631.