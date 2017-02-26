Northern Community Radio debuts new segment, podcast

Other topics will include jobs versus work, housing, transportation and the future of small towns.

Brown is a writer, radio producer and college instructor living and working not far from where he grew up on a family owned salvage yard in the Sax-Zim peat bog. He has written a column for the Hibbing Daily Tribune since 2001 and is author of "Overburden: Modern Life on the Iron Range."

Marohn grew up in Brainerd is a professional engineer licensed and a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. He is the founder and president of Strong Towns.

Dig Deep can be heard on KAXE/KBXE at 8:10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the third week of every month during the National Public Radio's Morning Edition. To listen online or to find links to the podcast, visit www.kaxe.org.

Northern Community Radio can be listened to at KAXE 91.7 FM in Grand Rapids, 89.9 FM in Brainerd, and 103.9 FM in Ely as well as KBXE at 90.5 FM in Bagley and Bemidji. It streams online at www.kaxe.org.